Indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas begins process of sharing evidence with House committee

Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, has reportedly begun the process of sharing information with the House Intelligence Committee.

In October, federal judge J. Paul Oetken authorized Parnas to provide evidence from prosecutors to the committee. This includes the contents of an iPhone confiscated during his arrest.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported on Monday that Parnas has begun the process of sharing evidence with the House committee.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that ongoing investigations into Trump and his associates could provide additional materials to the president’s upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.