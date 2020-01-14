Indicted Giuliani associate scrawled reminder to pressure Ukrainian president on Ritz-Carlton stationery

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee released some of the documents turned over by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who allegedly aided in the scheme to use military aid to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

One of the most eye-catching documents to be released is a hastily-scrawled note, written on stationery from the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Vienna, Austria, which read “get Zalensky [sic] to Annonce [sic] that the Biden case will be Investigated.”

Parnas turned over a vast trove of information to the House as part of his attempt to cooperate with the impeachment proceedings.