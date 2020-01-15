Indicted Giuliani associate used pro-Trump super PAC official to forward Ukraine talking points to the president’s son: report

One of the new revelations in the second batch of information released to House Democrats by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is that he apparently forwarded talking points on Ukraine to Donald Trump, Jr. using Joseph Ahearn, the director of development for pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, according to BuzzFeed News reporter Emma Loop.

Ahearn also played a role in setting up a $325,000 payment from Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman to America First Action. That payment is one of the campaign finance violations that led to Parnas and Fruman’s indictment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lev Parnas was using Joseph Ahearn, America First Action’s director of development, to send things to Donald Trump Jr. to tweet about Ukraine. “Sent,” Ahearn wrote in March, per docs @politico has written about here: https://t.co/bBmre1jqWH pic.twitter.com/Vs9uppCHsv — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 15, 2020

In May, on the same day Parnas sent Ahearn a pic in a flak jacket, Parnas wrote: “It’s more important than ever to get a good ambassador that’s loyal to our president in there please make sure you pass on the message every ear more important than ever.” “Yes,” Ahearn replied. pic.twitter.com/CJKFuy1Ton — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 15, 2020