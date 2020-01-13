Indicted Giuliani henchman hands over material ‘relevant to impeachment inquiry’ to Adam Schiff

According to an attorney for the indicted Ukrainian-Floridian business associate of Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas has handed over text messages, WhatsApp messages, and photos to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Law & Crime reports.

Joseph Bondy made the announcement on Twitter along with a photo of his client sharing a thumbs-up moment with President Trump.

“After our trip to DC, we worked through the night providing a trove of Lev Parnas’ WhatsApp messages, text messages & images—not under protective order—to #HPSCI, detailing interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry,” he wrote, adding, “#LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers.”

According to Bondy, it’s important for congressional investigators to have the information so they can “corroborate the strength of Mr. Parnas’s potential testimony.”