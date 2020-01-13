Indicted Giuliani henchman hands over material ‘relevant to impeachment inquiry’ to Adam Schiff
According to an attorney for the indicted Ukrainian-Floridian business associate of Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas has handed over text messages, WhatsApp messages, and photos to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Law & Crime reports.
Joseph Bondy made the announcement on Twitter along with a photo of his client sharing a thumbs-up moment with President Trump.
“After our trip to DC, we worked through the night providing a trove of Lev Parnas’ WhatsApp messages, text messages & images—not under protective order—to #HPSCI, detailing interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry,” he wrote, adding, “#LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers.”
After our trip to DC, we worked through the night providing a trove of Lev Parnas’ WhatsApp messages, text messages & images—not under protective order—to #HPSCI, detailing interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/HdHaCyZXIm
— Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 13, 2020
According to Bondy, it’s important for congressional investigators to have the information so they can “corroborate the strength of Mr. Parnas’s potential testimony.”
Swing state voters alarmed by Trump’s increasing hostility toward Iran: ‘My son’s 18 — he’s draft age’
President Donald Trump's pledge to end America's "forever wars" helped him win over war-weary communities in the Midwest in 2016, but his increased hostility toward Iran has made some swing voters in Iowa nervous.
The New York Times' Jeremy Peters reports that several voters he's talked with expressed weariness or alarm at Trump's hawkish stance against Iran, which culminated in the assassination of General Qassem Suleimani earlier this month.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren ‘disappointed’ that Bernie Sanders is ‘sending his volunteers out to trash me’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said she was “disappointed to hear" that the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, one of her rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, had reportedly instructed volunteers to criticize her as a candidate of the elite.
This article was originally published at Salon
The Sanders campaign distributed scripts instructing volunteers to tell voters considering voting for Warren that the “people who support her are highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what” and that “she's bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party,” Politico first reported on Saturday.
Commentary
It seems increasingly likely Trump just made up the ‘imminent threat’ posed by Suleimani
New reporting out Monday further erodes the White House narrative that President Donald Trump was justified in ordering the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani earlier this month because Soleimani posed an "imminent" threat to American targets.
According to NBC News, Trump authorized Soleimani's killing in June—seven months ago—on the condition that Iranian actions resulted in the death of an American. The assassination was pushed by Iran war hawks John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, who wanted the U.S. to carry out the killing in retaliation for Iran shooting down a US. drone in June. Trump responded to the push by responding "that's only on the table if they hit Americans," according to a person briefed on the discussion.