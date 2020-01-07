‘Inflammatory and dangerous’: Nikki Haley blasted for ‘ridiculous’ lie that Democrats are ‘mourning the loss of Suleimani’

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is under fire for attacking Democrats with lies in an attempt to defend President Donald Trump – a strategy some say she is employing to get Trump to see her as a replacement for Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket.

Monday night Haley went on Fox News to deliver what some journalists are calling “categorically false” and “ridiculous, inflammatory and dangerous” remarks.

Haley told Fox News viewers – which includes President Trump – that the “only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.”

And she even posted the clip of her remarks herself:

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

That is false – no one in Democratic leadership and no Democrat Presidential candidate is “mourning the loss of Soleimani.” What Democrats are disturbed by is the questionable legality of an assassination of a foreign government official, and the process by which Trump made the decision to order the killing of Soleimani – without calculating the consequences, which are now disastrously unfolding.

Many are responding, angry about Haley lying, and noting she has ruined her reputation as a moderate Republican who might have had a chance in 2024.

This kind of statement is ridiculous, inflammatory and dangerous. Rather than inform viewers, Ambassador Haley wants to divide Americans. Geez us. https://t.co/eVxbGcvRbu — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) January 7, 2020

This is categorically false.

The former Governor of South Caroline, former Ambassador to the United Nations & current member of the board of directors of Boeing Corporation – on television saying something she absolutely knows is untrue https://t.co/59WS0qObfo — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 7, 2020

we're used to nikki haley saying whatever needs to be said to stay relevant, but this is an absolutely face-melting take. she really says "no one else in the world" is sad about soleimani. did she miss the giant street funeral? in iran? that was not attended by democrats? pic.twitter.com/uK2dBMUj9z — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 7, 2020

It's lies like these from Nikki Haley which confirm that the entire GOP is as bad as serial liar Trump. There are NO "good" Republicans. All of them have embraced Trump's bigotry, racism, Sexism and non-stop lying. #TrumpTraitors https://t.co/ZUNbCw3x6V — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 7, 2020

Lacking any rationale for timing & location of assassination (which as been obviously terrible for US), Trump sycophants resorting to saying that anyone who questions them loves Iran. Pathetic that this is what @NikkiHaley thinks demonstrates her leadership in our time of need. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley was whitewashing the racism of confederate symbols in order to appease white bigots a few weeks ago, so I can't say that I'm surprised that she's on television making up lies about a serious situation in Iran. Republicans all need kept from public office. — Tony Stark 2020 💥⎊ (@1IronMan2020) January 7, 2020

Name a single Democratic candidate for president who is “mourning the loss of Soleimsnk.” Go ahead. I’ll wait. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 7, 2020

"Democrats love terrorists! Oh yeaaaah! Drink my Kool-Aid baby!" – the new Nikki Haley pic.twitter.com/DCWZGko6St — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 7, 2020

Want to know why Nikki Haley is so supportive of the administrations current reckless actions in the region? She sits on the board of Boeing, a weapons manufacturer that will profit billions of dollars from another war in the region. https://t.co/UsTHWq1XVY — Ahmad Alkaabi (@alkaabimi) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley happy to lie in order to kill tens of thousands of Americans in a war of choice against Iran https://t.co/hk1xH5YffA — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 7, 2020

Later, when Haley pretends not to have been part of the shameless lying of the Trump era, remember that she was. — Will Saletan (@saletan) January 7, 2020

I’m impressed that Haley managed to leave the administration with her reputation mostly-intact and has since done her absolute best to ruin it anyway. https://t.co/v1AW8p8Q1i — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 7, 2020