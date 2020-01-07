Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Inflammatory and dangerous’: Nikki Haley blasted for ‘ridiculous’ lie that Democrats are ‘mourning the loss of Suleimani’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is under fire for attacking Democrats with lies in an attempt to defend President Donald Trump – a strategy some say she is employing to get Trump to see her as a replacement for Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket.

Monday night Haley went on Fox News to deliver what some journalists are calling “categorically false” and “ridiculous, inflammatory and dangerous” remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haley told Fox News viewers – which includes President Trump – that the “only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.”

And she even posted the clip of her remarks herself:

That is false – no one in Democratic leadership and no Democrat Presidential candidate is “mourning the loss of Soleimani.” What Democrats are disturbed by is the questionable legality of an assassination of a foreign government official, and the process by which Trump made the decision to order the killing of Soleimani – without calculating the consequences, which are now disastrously unfolding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many are responding, angry about Haley lying, and noting she has ruined her reputation as a moderate Republican who might have had a chance in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Fox News judge: John Bolton testifying could be ‘good news for the Democrats’

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s willingness to testify before the Senate under a subpoena could be “good news for the Democrats and bad news for the president,” according to Fox News’ own Judge Andrew Napolitano.

"If he does testify, he opens up the floodgates to a real trial, meaning, as Senator [Chuck] Schumer [D-N.Y.] has been saying as recently as a few hours ago, live testimony and documents — not summaries of what people told the House Judiciary or House Intelligence Committee, as they did in the Clinton investigation,” Napolitano told his Fox News colleague Martha MacCallum on Monday. “That's what's good news for the Democrats and bad news for the president.”

Continue Reading

CNN

WATCH: GOP lawmaker says military would disobey Trump’s orders to attack Iranian cultural sites

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Tuesday that we shouldn't get too worked up about President Donald Trump's threat to commit war crimes because the military will simply disobey him if he gave them unlawful orders.

During the interview, Sciutto asked Bacon if he believed it would be appropriate to attack Iran's cultural sites, which would be prohibited by the Hague Convention that the United States signed more than a half century ago.

"We will not respond that way," Bacon said. "But the president's communicated to Iran that they better weigh what they do next very carefully, or we will hit them twice as hard."

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Millions of Americans are dying because they’re still delaying medical care they can’t afford: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

In a piece for The Guardian this Tuesday, Michael Sainato points out that around 25% of the US population is delaying medical care because of the rising prices. He then told the story of 53-year-old Susan Finley, who lost her job at Walmart because she took one day off too many after she contracted pneumonia. With no health insurance, she was found dead in her apartment three months later after avoiding going to see a doctor for flu-like symptoms.

"High healthcare costs are causing Americans to get sicker from delaying, avoiding, or stopping medical treatment," Sainato writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image