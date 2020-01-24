‘Insane’ new Trump recording raises questions about Bill Barr’s role in the Ukraine scandal: columnist

According to the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, while Donald Trump has seemed impervious to past scandals, a “damning new audio recording” that reportedly features Trump telling his associates that he wants then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired could be a significant development in Democrats’ impeachment effort against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recording reviewed by ABC News reportedly features Trump saying “Get rid of her!” in reference to Yovanovitch.

“Get her out tomorrow,” Trump continues. “I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”

According to Sargent, the recording reveals “how involved Trump was in the campaign to oust Yovanovitch” in order to “clear the way for the corrupt scheme that Giuliani was preparing to orchestrate in an effort to extort Ukraine into announcing investigations that would help Trump politically.”

‘One big outstanding question about this whole scandal is what’s going in with prosecutors at the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York or SDNY,” Sargent adds, also pointing out that Rudy Giuliani is also being investigated by that office.

“All of which is a reminder that we still have only the foggiest understanding of the role Attorney General William P. Barr is playing. Is Barr allowing this investigation — whatever it’s examining — to proceed wherever the facts lead?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Sargent’s full piece over at The Washington Post.