Intel chair was shocked to learn of Russian hacking of Burisma in the NYT — instead of being briefed

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee told Rachel Maddow that the United States intelligence committee had not briefed him about a bombshell new report that Russian operatives have hacked Burisma, the Ukranian gas company where Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, worked.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) appeared Monday on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

“We’re going to start by finding out what our intel agencies know about this. I have to say, Rachel, I’m a bit distressed to see this for the first time in a newspaper report,” Schiff said.

“If the intel committee community is aware of this, that should have been brought to our attention by now. But I don’t find it surprising, I do find it deeply disturbing and I would hope that maybe both parties can get out ahead of this — even if the president won’t — and condemn any Russian effort to influence the next election,” he explained.

“It is disturbing to hear you say that heard about this first in The New York Times and that the intelligence community has come to you and your committee with this,” Maddow said.

Watch: