Intel chair was shocked to learn of Russian hacking of Burisma in the NYT — instead of being briefed
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee told Rachel Maddow that the United States intelligence committee had not briefed him about a bombshell new report that Russian operatives have hacked Burisma, the Ukranian gas company where Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, worked.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) appeared Monday on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”
“We’re going to start by finding out what our intel agencies know about this. I have to say, Rachel, I’m a bit distressed to see this for the first time in a newspaper report,” Schiff said.
“If the intel committee community is aware of this, that should have been brought to our attention by now. But I don’t find it surprising, I do find it deeply disturbing and I would hope that maybe both parties can get out ahead of this — even if the president won’t — and condemn any Russian effort to influence the next election,” he explained.
“It is disturbing to hear you say that heard about this first in The New York Times and that the intelligence community has come to you and your committee with this,” Maddow said.
Bernie Sanders refutes claims made by CNN about meeting with Elizabeth Warren
Amid fresh warnings that progressives in the U.S. should be on guard against efforts by the corporate media to sow division between the Warren and Sanders campaigns, CNN came under fire Monday afternoon after publishing an unsubstantiated hit piece that cited anonymous sources—not even in the room at the time—claiming Bernie Sanders privately told Elizabeth Warren in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency.
Sanders told CNN in "an aggressive, on the record pushback" that the claims where absolutely false. Kristen Orthman, the Warren campaign's communication director, on the other hand, declined to comment for the story by CNN political correspondent MJ Lee.
Leading Republican does not want to ‘infect the Senate trial’ with Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan
With Speaker Nancy Pelosi poised transmit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the United States Senate, all eyes are on who each side will choose as impeachment managers for the Senate trial.
The managers are akin to the lawyers sitting at the defense and prosecution tables during a criminal trial -- they are the participants allowed to argue on behalf of the White House and the House of Representatives.
Trump allies have considered selecting impeachment managers from among the combative members of the House Republican caucus who interrupted impeachment proceedings during the inquiry phase: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).
The secret origins of presidential polling
In the run-up to its January 14 debate in Des Moines, Iowa, the DemocraticNational Committee called on private polling firms to conduct more polls.
To make it to the debate stage in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 14, candidatesneeded 5% support in four qualifying national polls or 7% in two early statepolls. In part because of lack of polling, candidate Andrew Yang will be left out. Candidate Cory Booker was also in line to be left out, but he ended his campaign the day before the debate.