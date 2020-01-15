Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet breaks out with congratulations to ‘President Pelosi’ as Lev Parnas links Mike Pence to Trump’s Ukraine scandal

Published

18 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas spoke with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Wednesday, revealing a cash of information that linked Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to President Donald Trump’s bribery scandal with Ukraine.

Given the involvement by Pence, it would mean that both the president and vice president could be impeached and removed from office in this scandal. While it isn’t likely because Republicans have indicated they don’t care what the evidence shows, it prompted many on Twitter to ask if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was ready to move over to the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi is third in line for the presidency.

You can see the responses from Twitter below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet breaks out with congratulations to ‘President Pelosi’ as Lev Parnas links Mike Pence to Trump’s Ukraine

Published

16 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas spoke with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Wednesday, revealing a cash of information that linked Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to President Donald Trump's bribery scandal with Ukraine.

Given the involvement by Pence, it would mean that both the president and vice president could be impeached and removed from office in this scandal. While it isn't likely because Republicans have indicated they don't care what the evidence shows, it prompted many on Twitter to ask if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was ready to move over to the White House.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes said he’d sue fellow Congressman after allegation ‘Nunes conspired with Parnas’

Published

38 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

devin nunes hold up

Rep. Devin Nunes was outed by Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Wednesday.

In the conversation, Parnas explained that he and Nunes didn't have much of a relationship until he was told to work with Nunes' aid Derek Harvey.

"We met several times at the Trump Hotel, but our relationship started getting -- basically where it expanded was when I was introduced to his aide, Derek Harvey, and the reason why Derek Harvey I was told because Devin Nunes had an ethics -- something to do with the Ethics Committee, he couldn't be in the spotlight. He was kind of shunned a little bit and that he was looking into this Ukraine stuff also, wanted to help out. And they gave me Derek Harvey to deal with," said Parnas.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump mega-donors can now contribute nearly $600,000 to get him reelected

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Under an agreement announced Wednesday, the Trump Victory super PAC can score $580,000 from mega-donors for his reelection. The Republican National Committee's biggest donors could also end up contributing as much as $1.6 million earmarked for Trump's reelection in 2020.

A Washington Post analysis revealed the new numbers Wednesday that these astoundly large numbers are all thanks to the Supreme Court's 2014 campaign finance ruling, McCutcheon v. FEC.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image