Internet breaks out with congratulations to ‘President Pelosi’ as Lev Parnas links Mike Pence to Trump’s Ukraine scandal

Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas spoke with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Wednesday, revealing a cash of information that linked Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to President Donald Trump’s bribery scandal with Ukraine.

Given the involvement by Pence, it would mean that both the president and vice president could be impeached and removed from office in this scandal. While it isn’t likely because Republicans have indicated they don’t care what the evidence shows, it prompted many on Twitter to ask if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was ready to move over to the White House.

Pelosi is third in line for the presidency.

You can see the responses from Twitter below:

Does this mean Pelosi is President now? pic.twitter.com/9rJoMLsYv9 — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 16, 2020

#PresidentPelosi I❤️SDNY

I painted this just about a year ago. pic.twitter.com/8s5P4OdmYG — The Cisco Kid (@TheCiscoKid2) January 16, 2020

Can you say President Pelosi? You can if you're listening to Lev Parnas on @maddow right now throw @VP into the center of the criminal conspiracy to EXTORT Zelinsky into making and ANNOUNCEMENT about investigating @JoeBiden #PresidentPelosi — Randi Rhodes (@RandiRhodes) January 16, 2020

Is it too early to start saying President Pelosi?#PenceKnew — The Mike Malloy Show (@MikeMalloyShow) January 16, 2020

Just finished @maddow’s interview. So what time does President Pelosi take the oath of office? — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) January 16, 2020

If you still think President Pelosi is some unhinged resistance fantasy, it means you aren’t watching the Lev Parnas interview on #Maddow now. OH. MY. GOD. 😳 — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) January 16, 2020