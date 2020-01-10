Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jetliner — ‘human error’ blamed for 176 deaths
Iranian state television reports that the country is admitting to accidentally shooting down Ukrainain jetliner amidst high tensions with the United States, the Associated Press reported Friday night.
“Iran announced Saturday that its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard,” the AP reported. “The statement came Saturday morning and blamed ‘human error’ for the shootdown.”
Iran had previously denied that the plane had been downed by a missile.
Statement from Joint Armed Forces:https://t.co/l3r0KDuKbt
— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 11, 2020
