Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jetliner — ‘human error’ blamed for 176 deaths

Published

1 min ago

on

Iranian state television reports that the country is admitting to accidentally shooting down Ukrainain jetliner amidst high tensions with the United States, the Associated Press reported Friday night.

“Iran announced Saturday that its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard,” the AP reported. “The statement came Saturday morning and blamed ‘human error’ for the shootdown.”

Iran had previously denied that the plane had been downed by a missile.


Mike Pompeo says Trump administration will not even ‘discuss troop withdrawal’ after Iraqi parliament vote

Published

30 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

The United States on Friday rejected a request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 troops, notching up the discord after Washington killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad.

Angry at an attack seen as violating Iraqi sovereignty and enmeshing the country again in war, Iraq's caretaker prime minister asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late Thursday to send a delegation to begin withdrawal arrangements.

The State Department said it was ready for "a conversation" -- but not about removing troops.

"At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership -- not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Trump ‘fiercely complained’ about Republican Matt Gaetz as Iran expands ‘rare fissures’ in the GOP: Washington Post

Published

54 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may have lost some of his grip as his stranglehold on the Republican Party seems to have weakened in the first days of 2020.

On Friday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) revealed that there she is working with a "small group" within her caucus seeking to allow witnesses in Trump's Senate trial.

That came one day after staunch Trump defender Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) broke with the White House and voted to force the administration to seek congressional approval for war with Iran.

US job creation slowed under Trump in 2019 to the lowest growth in 8 years

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

America's solid job creation continued in December but gains in for 2019 were the lowest in eight years, according to the closely-watched government report released Friday.

After a decade of rising employment, hiring last year slowed notably from the brisk pace seen in 2018: With 2.1 million jobs created, that made 2019 the weakest year since 2011, according to the Labor Department data.

The economy added an average of 175,000 new positions a month last year, a sharp drop from the 225,000 monthly average in the prior year.

The decline -- which is not unusual after such a long stretch of brisk hiring -- still could tarnish President Donald Trump's economic record as he battles to win re-election in November.

