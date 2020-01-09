Iran debacle is blowing up in Trump’s face as voters overwhelmingly call president ‘reckless’: report

According to a polling report from USA Today, Donald Trump’s decision to have Iranian Gen. Qassem Sulemaini killed is not sitting well with voters who overwhelmingly say that he has made Americans less safe.

Revealing the results of the USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll, “A majority of those surveyed, by 52%-34%, called Trump’s behavior with Iran ‘reckless,'” the report states.

“Americans were divided on the wisdom of the drone strike at the Baghdad airport last week that killed Soleimani and others: 42% supported it, 33% opposed it; 25% said they didn’t know what to think,” the report continues. “Republicans were much more supportive than Democrats; independents were almost evenly split.”

What should be more concerning to the President’s re-election team are voters who feel he made Americans — and the rest of the world — more unsafe.

“There was overwhelming agreement – in each case by more than 6-1 – that the attack made it more likely Iran would strike American interests in the Middle East (69%), that there would be terrorist attacks on the American homeland (63%), and that the United States and Iran would go to war with each other (62%),” USA Today reports. 52%-8%, those polled said the attack made it more likely that Iran would develop nuclear weapons.”

“Nearly a third of Republicans, who typically support the president, said it had made the nation less safe,” they added. “Some saw a domestic political motive behind the attack. By 47%-39%, those surveyed said Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani in an attempt to divert the focus from his impeachment.”

Summarizing the findings, Clifford Young, president of U.S. Ipsos Public Affairs, stated, “The conflict with Iran is front and center in most Americans’ minds. However Ipsos’s survey for USA TODAY finds that the public is divided on the Soleimani killing. The data suggests that support for the administration’s actions come down to if people view Soleimani as a terrorist figure, which is fair game, or a government official, which is off limits.”

