Iran leader Rouhani tells Suleimani family that ‘everybody will take revenge’ for his death: CNN
According to a CNN correspondent stationed in Tehran, Iran leader Hussan Rouhani met with the family of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani and told them the country will take revenge over his death.
Speaking with host Christi Paul, CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen stated that Iran’s leadership will take its time avenging the death of Suleimani who was killed with a drone strike by the U.S. on orders from President Donald Trump.
“You say time is on their side. what do you mean by that? ” Paul asked.
‘They certainly mean that they can do this whenever they want to do this.,” Pleitgen replied. “It’s quite interesting. Earlier today the spokesman for Iran’s military came out and says Iran is in no rush to retaliate against the United States. they say they will take their time.”
“They also said Iranians would do this on their own time because, of course, they’re situated in this region,” he continued. “They have those proxy forces in this region, and so they say that they believe they can strike back at will and at any time if they choose to do so. By the way, they always say, even more so, the more troops the U.S. puts into this region, the more vulnerable they believe the U.S. troops are going to be.”
“The president, Rouhanii, visited the family of Qassim Suleimani. They asked who’s going to take revenge for my father, and Rouhani said, ‘don’t worry, everybody will take revenge,'” he added.
Here’s why Mitch McConnell will now have to bow to Nancy Pelosi on impeachment
According to a Capitol Hill reporter for the Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may run into a buzzsaw over impeachment from his own caucus after they return to DC from the holiday break and get peppered with questions from the media over Donald Trump's trial.
Speaking with CNN New Day host Martin Savidge, the WaPo's Toulouse Olorunnipa said the majority of pressure over the delayed impeachment trial is likely on McConnell and not House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"It's a stalemate," Olorunnipa explained. "It has been for the last several weeks and there's no sense that anyone is looking to budge. We heard from the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the leader on the floor and they seem steadfast in their positions they have different views of how this trial should take place and you have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who's in no rush to send the articles over because they believe the Senate should take a more significant approach where they hold a trial and have witnesses and it doesn't appear that Mitch McConnell is looking to do that."
Trump’s White House is not ‘savvy enough’ to pull off a ‘Wag the Dog’ scenario: CNN analyst
Several analysts and columnists have suspected that President Donald Trump's recent decision to bomb Iran is politically motivated. The president said in 2011 that former President Barack Obama would wage a war with Iran so that he could get reelected. While that never happened with Obama, it may be what is behind Trump's motivations.
“Donald Trump has always been very good at projecting. Could we call this future projection?” MSNBC's Katy Tur asked the “Meet the Press” panel Friday.