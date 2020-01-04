Iran leader Rouhani tells Suleimani family that ‘everybody will take revenge’ for his death: CNN

According to a CNN correspondent stationed in Tehran, Iran leader Hussan Rouhani met with the family of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani and told them the country will take revenge over his death.

Speaking with host Christi Paul, CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen stated that Iran’s leadership will take its time avenging the death of Suleimani who was killed with a drone strike by the U.S. on orders from President Donald Trump.

“You say time is on their side. what do you mean by that? ” Paul asked.

‘They certainly mean that they can do this whenever they want to do this.,” Pleitgen replied. “It’s quite interesting. Earlier today the spokesman for Iran’s military came out and says Iran is in no rush to retaliate against the United States. they say they will take their time.”

“They also said Iranians would do this on their own time because, of course, they’re situated in this region,” he continued. “They have those proxy forces in this region, and so they say that they believe they can strike back at will and at any time if they choose to do so. By the way, they always say, even more so, the more troops the U.S. puts into this region, the more vulnerable they believe the U.S. troops are going to be.”

“The president, Rouhanii, visited the family of Qassim Suleimani. They asked who’s going to take revenge for my father, and Rouhani said, ‘don’t worry, everybody will take revenge,'” he added.

