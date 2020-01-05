Quantcast
Iran state TV places $80 million bounty on ‘the head of President Trump’ after the killing of top general

Published

1 min ago

on

Iran state television on Sunday announced an $80 million “reward” for the head of U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the announcement, Iran is offering $1 for each of its 80 million citizens. The money would purportedly go to the persons who “who get close to the head of President Trump.” The reward was first reported by EN24.

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants,” the statement said. “Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million, which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump.”

The announcer suggested that each citizen should give a dollar to the cause.

Over a million mourners were said to be on the streets over the weekend after Trump ordered the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iraqi general.


