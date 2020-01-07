Iran threatens to strike America’s regional allies if the war escalates — and possibly the US mainland
On CNN Tuesday, correspondent Fred Pleitgen reported that Iran is now threatening to strike bases of U.S. strategic allies, and could even strike the U.S. mainland itself.
“On a telegram channel from the Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Revolutionary Guard Corps seems to indicate that if the U.S. responds to this retaliation, that the Revolutionary Guard Corps could respond then inside the United States. That’s another threat coming out,” said Pleitgen.
“The Revolutionary Guard also warning the United States not to retaliate after these strikes that the Iranians are conducting right now,” added Pleitgen. “They’re warning America’s regional allies that have U.S. bases on their soil that if attacks against Iran are launched from those bases, those countries will become targets as well. In the U.S. now seeing how it wants to respond to this Iranian retaliation, what are some of the countries in the region that have U.S. bases on them going to think of this Iranian threat? The Iranians also once again threatening Israel, as we’ve seen in the past as well.”
The threat tacks with fears of some experts that Hezbollah cells could activate within America to take revenge for their backers in Iran.
‘We could be in the middle of a full-fledged war’: House Foreign Affairs chairman
On Tuesday, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN's Erin Burnett that the United States could "very well" be in a "full-fledged war" with Iran.
"Chairman, is this now war?" asked Burnett.
"Well, it could very well be, and the president and his crew better figure out a way to sort of tone down everything because we could be in the middle of a full-fledged war, and I don't think that's something anybody wants," said Engel. "There's no doubt that America would win any kind of war, but the casualties would be horrific. And I don't think the American people are ready for it. I know Congress is not ready for it. And, you know, you had to expect that there would be some retaliation such as this. I don't like the regime in Tehran, but I don't think we want to go to war with them."
10 rockets hit airbase in Iraq where United States troops are based: report
Ten rockets hit an airbase where U.S. soldiers are based in Iraq, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon.
CNN producer Vaughn Sterling said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, took responsibility.
There is no confirmation that Iran was responsible, though they have been threatening to attack the United States after President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general.
The Associated Press reported that Iran state TV is also saying that it was Iran that launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles.
Exxon being hit by Iran is a bigger risk than American bases being attacked: retired General
Americans around the world are bracing for possible attacks from Iran after President Donald Trump killed a top military general. But retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks explained that military bases in the Middle East aren't the targets that we should worry about.
In a panel discussion with CNN's Jake Tapper, the host explained that intelligence shows that Iran is moving many of their weaponry. Tapper explained that it's either Iran fleeing and protecting its weapons or preparing to attack.
In the discussion with Tapper and former FBI officer Phil Mudd, Gen. Marks explained that commercial sites and embassies are worse because they don't have the infrastructure to protect and respond the way military bases do.