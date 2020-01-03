Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations says US action was ‘an act of war’ — and vows ‘harsh revenge’

President Donald Trump said that his attack on Iran targets last week and the killing of top Gen. Qasem Soleimani were “not an act of war,” but the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations disagreed.
In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Ambassador Majid Takht-Ravanchi called the action “an act of war against the Iranian people, and vowed “military action” as “revenge.”
“In fact, it was an act of war on the part of the United States against Iranian people,” he said. “The U.S. started an economic war against the Iranian people back in May 2018 when President Trump decided to withdraw from the JCOPA, the nuclear deal. And started the maximum-pressure policy against the Iranians, putting lots of economic pressure on Iran. And they have continued until today. Last night, they opened a new chapter –the attack against Iranians by assassinating one of our most beloved generals, who is popular not only in Iran but also in the countries in the region. So, that was, as I said, a new chapter which is tantamount to opening a war against Iran.”
Burnett later asked if Iran intended to retaliate.
“As I said, the U.S. has already started a war against Iran,” he continued. “Not only economic war but something beyond that by assassinating one of our top generals who is being mourned by the people in Iran and in the region. So, we cannot just close our eyes to what happened last night. Definitely, there will be a revenge. There will be a harsh revenge. Iran will — will act based on its own choosing.”
See the video interview below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.