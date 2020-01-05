Iranians flood Twitter with photos of favorite cultural sites as Trump threatens them with destruction

Ordinary Iranians on Saturday responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s monstrous threat to strike sites “important to Iran and the Iranian culture” with an outpouring of photos highlighting their favorite mosques, museums, monuments, and other stunning architecture.

“Iranian cultural sites aren’t only aesthetically awe-inspiring or visually pleasing, these sites are home to thought, dialogue, and life.”

“Fastest way to unify all political factions in Iran against you is to assassinate the general who led Iran’s fight against ISIS,” tweeted Independent correspondent Negar Mortazavi. “Fastest way to unify Iranians of all walks of life against you is to threaten to destroy their cultural heritage. Trump did both this week.”

Using the hashtag #IranianCulturalSites, Iranians flooded Twitter with hundreds of photos of locations and structures imbued with personal and historical significance:

#IranianCulturalSites Let’s tweet storm our favourite Iranian cultural sites:

Here’s my paternal hometown Kashan.. I loved the impromptu mini-concert taking advantage of the great acoustical elements courtesy of our incomparable architecture: pic.twitter.com/OOiAhwmw3J — AtiehS (@AtiehS) January 5, 2020

a site that is important to the Iranian culture – Tomb of Hafez, Shiraz pic.twitter.com/1hnB175Qed — Arash Karami (@thekarami) January 5, 2020

One of my favourite #IranianCulturalSites is Masoule in gilan. I didn’t take these pictures but I remember going there with my family every summer. It’s really beautiful. pic.twitter.com/zY7ctIhWYH — Kimia Mirzaei (@KimiaMirzaeii) January 5, 2020

#IranianCulturalSites one of my favorites is Bagh e Fin in Kashan https://t.co/W8Xq7tv6r8 pic.twitter.com/uhTI3rPGsJ — Mahsa Rouhi (@MahsaRouhi) January 5, 2020

As a teenager visiting these two sites in #Iran truly moved me. I remember standing in the middle of both staring at the ceilings and being truly mesmerized by the intricate decorations. Imam Reza’s shrine in Mashhad & Isfahan’s Vank Cathedral. #IranianCulturalSites pic.twitter.com/FN5RGfLvLh — Reza H. Akbari (@rezahakbari) January 5, 2020

My family’s home in Shushtar, #iran that has now been turned into a museum. #iranianculturalsites pic.twitter.com/Ssix0RG7mY — Leila Mostoufi (@leilam1356) January 5, 2020

One of my favorite #Iranianculturalsites

the breathtaking Persepolis pic.twitter.com/Ru9uDEATTu — Bita Moghaddam بيتا مقدم (@bita137) January 5, 2020

My husband took this photo last year of people enjoying one of their #IranianCulturalSites in Isfahan, in his beloved, precious Iran. pic.twitter.com/EOTlJkix1j — Kylie Mirmohamadi (@vic_reader) January 5, 2020

One of my favorite #IranianCulturalSites is Nasīr al-Mulk Mosque in Shiraz mostly known as the “Pink Mosque”.

Look at this beautiful architecture and the dance of light and colours. Stop this moron from destroying years of history, art and culture!!! #NoWarOnIran pic.twitter.com/lg6BfvdZdR — Hajar Moradi (@hajar_moradi) January 5, 2020

One of my favorite #IranianCulturalSites is Nasir-ol-molk Mosque, located in my paternal hometown Shiraz! #NoWarOnIran pic.twitter.com/yeYFgbNcdn — Harmony (@RogerianFreud) January 5, 2020

“Iranian cultural sites aren’t only aesthetically awe-inspiring or visually pleasing, these sites are home to thought, dialogue, and life,” said writer Neda Monem. “Precisely why a strike on a cultural site goes far beyond, and does not merely translate into, the demolition of a man-made structure.”