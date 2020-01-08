Iran’s supreme leader calls missile strikes on US forces a ‘slap in the face’
Iran’s supreme leader said a “slap in the face” was delivered to the United States, when the Islamic republic fired missiles at US troop bases in Iraq on Wednesday.
“Last night, a slap in the face was delivered,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state television.
His remarks came after he had vowed “severe revenge” for a US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad international airport last week.
Shortly after midnight, Iran fired a series of missiles at bases in Iraq housing US troops, officials in Washington and Tehran said.
“One important issue is what is our duty now?” following Soleimani’s assassination, said the supreme leader.
“An important incident has happened. The question of revenge is another issue,” said Khamenei.
“Military actions in this form are not sufficient for that issue,” he said, referring to the assassination.
“What is important is that America’s corrupt presence must come to an end in this region.”
Soleimani was one of Iran’s most popular public figures. He was laid to rest in his hometown early on Wednesday morning after massive funeral processions in several major cities of Iran.
Commentary
Capitalism versus socialism: Did capitalism really win?
In a recent op-ed, “I Was Once a Socialist. Then I Saw How It Worked,” conservative columnist David Brooks wrote, “We ran that social experiment [between capitalism and socialism] for 100 years and capitalism won.” But did capitalism really win? As I indicated in a chapter (“Capitalism, Socialism, and Communism”) in my An Age of Progress??Clashing Twentieth-Century Global Forces, history tells a more complicated story.
What does a full-blown fire age look like? We’re about to find out: Get ready for the Pyrocene
Millions of acres are burning in the Arctic, thousands of fires blaze in the Amazon, and with seemingly endless flareups in between, from California to Gran Canaria – fire seems everywhere, and everywhere dangerous and destabilizing. With a worsening climate, the fires dappling Earth from the tropics to the tundra appear as the pilot flames of an advancing apocalypse. To some commentators, so dire, so unprecedented are the forecast changes that they argue we have no language or narrative to express them.
Actually, the fire scene is worse than the headlines and breathless commentaries suggest because it is not just about bad burns that crash into towns and trash countrysides. It’s equally about the good fires that have vanished because they are suppressed or no longer lit. More of the world suffers from a famine of good fires than from a surfeit of bad ones; the bad ones are filling a void; they are not so much wild as feral.