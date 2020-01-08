‘It’s never even occurred’ to Trump that uniting the nation is ‘part of his job’: Ex-Bush speechwriter

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum laid into President Donald Trump for abdicating his responsibility to be a president for anyone who did not vote for or support him.

“This president has insulted the state of California, he says he hates the state of New York, says that Baltimore is a rodent and rat-infested mess, he said that Chicago is a disgrace to the nation, he has described Atlanta as a disgrace to the nation,” said Frum. “And just in the immediate aftermath of the targeted killing of General Suleimani, the president retweeted one of his most fervent supporters, who said that the Democratic leadership in Congress were the equivalent of Iranian terrorists.”

“The person who is jockeying for the job of replacing Mike Pence as his running mate in 2020, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, said that Democrats mourn the death of Suleimani, which no Democrat has done,” continued Frum. “And when challenged on that said, well, they’ve regretted it. And the two people who most conspicuously regretted it are members of Trump’s party, Rand Paul and Trump’s favorite TV host, Tucker Carlson.”

“So the president, it has never even occurred to him that this is part of his job,” said Frum. “He thinks his job is to put on makeup, raise his chin, go on TV, and say things. And then the people should applaud. And if they don’t, it’s their fault and not his fault.”

Watch below: