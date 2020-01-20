‘It’s not persecution when someone disagrees with you’: Panel makes a fool out of Santorum for a second time in one night

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) had a second round of being shouted down on Monday night when he randomly went off about religious freedom during a CNN panel discussion about impeachment and losing female support.

A recent CNN poll showed that the president is quickly losing support from women, with few ways to ever get them back. Santorum argued he managed to pass some small stipend of paid family leave.

Strategist and commentator Kirsten Powers and David Chalian explained that women generally look to Trump’s message, “you are being disadvantaged” and that people of color are taking their jobs. Women don’t generally follow that line of thinking.

Santorum disagreed that was all Trump did, saying that women care about how Christians are being persecuted in the United States.

It earned groans from the panel.

Powers noted that they are actually Christians being killed in the Middle East.

Santorum said, “oh college campuses–” but Powers and others cut him off with audible eye rolls.

“It’s not persecution when someone disagrees with you,” Powers corrected.

The panel devolved into chaos from there, with legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin attacking Santorum for only supporting so-called religious freedom to keep gay people out of bagel shops.

Watch the full video below: