Ivanka Trump’s sister-in-law says she will not vote for the president in 2020
“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” the “Project Runway” host told host Andy Cohen in a segment which aired Thursday night. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same in 2020.”
Earlier in the interview, Cohen rolled a viral clip from the show “Project Runway.” After being told that Kloss might not wear one of his designs, a contestant jokingly asked her: “Not even to a dinner with the Kushners?”
The contestant later apologized to Kloss for his quip, insisting that it was not intended to be mean.
“Well, listen, I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade, but honestly the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was,” Kloss told Cohen. “That’s why he went home. And no, I would not wear that dress to any dinner.”
Kloss has been outspoken at times about her progressive political views, including posting on Instagram in 2018 about her opposition to President Donald Trump’s family separation policy.
“It’s heartbreaking to watch from halfway across the world what is happening in our own country,” Kloss wrote at the time. “It’s not the time to say ‘there are no words’, there are many. Politicizing the lives of these defenseless children and ripping them from their parents is heartless. We have to be the voices for these kids, and I support anyone standing up to do right by them. What can you do? Many things but FIRST, call your congressperson RIGHT NOW and support the bill, US – S 3036. No matter what side of the aisle you are on – speak up. #KeepFamiliesTogether”
Kloss’ husband, Joshua Kushner, who is the brother of Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner, has also been described as a lifelong Democrat. Kloss told Vogue Magazine in 2018 that “Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for. We’ve really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back.”
Kloss has also argued that the disproportionate attention paid to her connection with the Trumps and questions about whether she converted to Judaism for her husband are motivated by gender bias, explaining to Vogue that “at the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass — forget what the public says, forget social media. I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications. It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don’t think the same happens in conversations with men.”
Rosenstein admits he authorized release of Strzok-Page texts that spawned GOP conspiracy theories
In a court filing released on Friday, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein admitted that he authorized the release of the text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
Strzok and Page, who were involved in the Russia investigation prior to dismissal by former special counsel Robert Mueller, and whose extramarital affair inflamed Fox News' outrage for months, revealed a dislike of President Donald Trump in their text messages, which formed the basis of GOP conspiracy theories that the FBI had been secretly working to bring down the president with the Russia investigation.
Dershowitz admits he’s ‘not an expert on the underlying facts’ of Trump’s impeachment with trial just days away
On CNN Saturday, former Harvard Law professor and attorney Alan Dershowitz, who will be speaking in President Donald Trump's defense at the Senate impeachment trial, admitted to host Michael Smerconish that he was "not an expert" in the underlying facts of President Donald Trump's impeachment — but opposes it anyway.
"It seems to me you are casting your role as more expert witness than advocate," said Smerconish. "Let me ask you this. are you uncomfortable arguing the underlying facts of this case?"
"I'm just not an expert on the underlying facts," said Dershowitz. "I'd be perfectly comfortable arguing any aspect of this. I have argued some of them in my writings. I'm an advocate, not a witness. I'm advocating against impeachment. I think it would create a terrible, terrible precedent for future presidents if we were to weaponize the impeachment provisions of the constitution and apply them to any president who was accused of abusing his power. That would have included Adams, Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, you name it. Virtually half of our presidents have been accused of abusing their power. As to obstruction of Congress, it's an invented concept."
Former GOP strategist Rick Wilson: ‘Hating’ Trump is the key to winning in 2020
Rick Wilson has helped countless Republicans win elections over the years as one of the most sought-after GOP media consultants. His work, by his own admission, has contributed to the hyper-partisan, zero-sum political world that we live in today. But that was all B.T., or "Before Trump." Wilson is now using his mastery of the dark arts of politics to defeat the leader of the very party he helped build, as laid out in his new book, "Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America from Trump — and Democrats from Themselves."