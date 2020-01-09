Japan justice minister calls ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s accusations ‘absolutely intolerable’
Carlos Ghosn’s accusations against Japan’s legal system are “absolutely intolerable”, Justice Minister Masako Mori said on Thursday, firing back at the auto executive-turned-fugitive shortly after his highly anticipated media appearance in Beirut.
Speaking publicly for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japan, Ghosn said on Wednesday he had been treated “brutally” by Tokyo prosecutors, who he said questioned him for up to eight hours a day without a lawyer present and tried to extract a confession out of him.
In a statement issued shortly after midnight and translated into English and French, Japan’s justice minister shot back, repeating that Ghosn’s escape from his trial in itself “could constitute a crime”.
“Such action would not be condoned under any nation’s system,” Mori said. “Furthermore, he has been propagating both within Japan and internationally false information on Japan’s legal system and its practice. That is absolutely intolerable.”
Ghosn, the former chief of Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Renault SA, fled Japan last month as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.
Defending authorities’ jailing of Ghosn, Mori said that in Japan, a suspect can only be arrested with a warrant from the court upon review by a judge unlike in some countries where detention is possible without a warrant.
The international spotlight on Japan’s justice system comes as Mori prepares to host in April the United Nations’ Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held once every five years.
“I will continue to provide information and answer questions actively to ensure a more accurate understanding of Japan’s criminal justice system by people around the world,” Mori said in the statement.
The ministry has said it will try to find a way to bring Ghosn back from Lebanon, even though it has no extradition treaty with Japan.
“If defendant Ghosn has anything to say, it is my strong hope that he engage in all possible efforts to make his case within Japan’s fair criminal justice proceedings, and that he seek justice rendered by a Japanese court,” Mori said.
Ghosn, for his part, said he escaped because he had “zero chance” of a fair trial, adding that he was prepared to stand trial in any of his three home countries of Lebanon, France or Brazil, none of which have extradition agreements with Japan.
Climate change threatens Afghanistan’s crumbling heritage
After bearing the brunt of jihadist dynamite and looting by thieves, the archaeological treasures of Afghanistan’s Bamiyan province are facing a new and possibly more daunting threat: climate change.
Nestled in the heart of the Hindu Kush mountains, the Bamiyan valley's picturesque cliffs -- where centuries-old Buddha statues were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001 -- still contain a network of caves housing temples, monasteries, and Buddhist paintings.
The valley is also home to the silk-road era Shahr-e Gholghola fortress and the Shar-e Zohak citadel to the east.
Experts say that a pattern of dry spells followed by heavy rain, and larger than usual spring snowmelts is putting this historic art and architecture at risk of destruction.
‘Something’s gonna go wrong’: Experts not so sure Trump has deterred Iran
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that the US strike that killed a top Iranian general had restored credibility to the US threat to Tehran to restrain itself militarily.
"I believe that we've restored a level of deterrence with them," he said.
But Washington security analysts say it is far from certain that Tehran has been deterred from further attacks on the United States and its allies, and that it might not be long before it challenges President Donald Trump again.
In the short run tensions could ease after Iran retaliated for Revolutionary Guards Commander Qasem Soleimani's death last week by firing 12 ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq, causing damage but killing no one.
US-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation
The crash of a U.S.-built airliner in Iran with the loss of 176 lives looks set to strain fragile international protocols on co-operation in air disaster investigations at a time when the United States and Iran are mired in confrontation.
The relatively new Boeing 737-800NG jet flown by Ukraine International Airlines burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran and crashed on Wednesday.
The results of an investigation and even the way it is set up and coordinated could inflame political differences as mystery surrounds the jet's sudden nosedive, analysts said.