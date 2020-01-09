Quantcast
Jared Kushner rushes to talk down Mike Lee after Republican says he’ll support check on Trump’s war powers

8 mins ago

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Wednesday furiously unleashed on President Donald Trump’s administration for their briefing on the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani. The briefing went so poorly that Lee decided he would support the Democrats’ bill to check the president’s ability to go to war with Iran.

According to The Daily Mail, top Trump aide Jared Kushner spoke with Lee Wednesday night, trying to get him not to support the Democratic bill.

“Sen. Lee was planning on reaching out to President Trump but then Jared Kushner called Sen. Lee last night, and they talked, and Kushner said he would share Sen. Lee’s concerns with the president,” said an aide of Lee’s.

It didn’t change Lee’s mind.

During a briefing from Secretaries Mike Esper and Mike Pompeo, as well as other officials, Lee said that the justification was absurd. To make matters worse, the briefers told officials that questioning the administration’s actions meant that they were supporting the terrorists.

“It’s un-American, it’s unconstitutional, and it’s wrong,” Lee said after revealing briefers said senators couldn’t debate the merits of the strike.

“As I recall, one of my colleagues asked a hypothetical involving the Supreme Leader of Iran: If at that point, the United States government decided that it wanted to undertake a strike against him personally, recognizing that he would be a threat to the United States, would that require authorization for the use of military force?” Lee recalled questioning the briefers. But they weren’t willing to answer.

“The fact that there was nothing but a refusal to answer that question was perhaps the most deeply upsetting thing to me in that meeting,” Lee said.

Read the full report from The Daily Mail.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
