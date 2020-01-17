Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Jealous’ Trump mocked as a ‘self-loathing manbaby with crippling insecurities’ after latest Bloomberg rant

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump started off the day by lobbing an attack on Mike Bloomberg, and other social media users suspected he was jealous of the billionaire’s wealth.

The former New York City mayor has been spending millions on TV ads in his bid for the Democratic nomination, and the president grumbled about him on Twitter.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to – he is a terrible debater and speaker,” Trump tweeted. “If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Twitter users — including Bloomberg himself — mocked the president’s complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Jealous’ Trump mocked as a ‘self-loathing manbaby with crippling insecurities’ after latest Bloomberg rant

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump started off the day by lobbing an attack on Mike Bloomberg, and other social media users suspected he was jealous of the billionaire's wealth.

The former New York City mayor has been spending millions on TV ads in his bid for the Democratic nomination, and the president grumbled about him on Twitter.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to - he is a terrible debater and speaker," Trump tweeted. "If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!)."

Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to - he is a terrible debater and speaker. If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!).

Continue Reading

2020 Election

White House adviser warned colleagues Nancy Pelosi would eventually bring Trump down: ‘She’s an assassin’

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 17, 2020

By

In an excerpt from the new book "A Very Stable Genius," former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon predicted that now-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would eventually attempt to bring the president down one way or the other.

According to Axios, the book states, "The night of January 23 [2017], the first Monday of his presidency, Trump came face?to?face with House and Senate leaders from both parties at a White House reception ... At a long table in the State Dining Room, Steve Bannon ... could not stop looking at Nancy Pelosi..."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Dopes and babies!’ Trump unleashed expletive-filled rant at military leaders after growing bored in Pentagon meeting: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump erupted during a briefing intended to teach him the basic fundamentals of U.S. foreign policy -- and essentially ended any hope that he would ever learn them.

Six months into his presidency, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were frustrated and alarmed by the gaps in Trump's knowledge of world affairs, and they scheduled a Pentagon briefing to catch him up, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image