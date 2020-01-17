‘Jealous’ Trump mocked as a ‘self-loathing manbaby with crippling insecurities’ after latest Bloomberg rant

President Donald Trump started off the day by lobbing an attack on Mike Bloomberg, and other social media users suspected he was jealous of the billionaire’s wealth.

The former New York City mayor has been spending millions on TV ads in his bid for the Democratic nomination, and the president grumbled about him on Twitter.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to – he is a terrible debater and speaker,” Trump tweeted. “If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to – he is a terrible debater and speaker. If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Other Twitter users — including Bloomberg himself — mocked the president’s complaint.

I want to debate, but I don’t qualify because I’ve never taken a penny in contributions from anyone. Not even a “very small loan” of a million dollars. https://t.co/Nu3dG51650 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You know, @MikeBloomberg actually earned his money. Unlike you who was given over a 100,000 dollars from daddy. Why did I ever think you were a successful businessman? By the way, can you stop taking credit for Obama’s economy thanks. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 17, 2020

let’s unFox this tweet: Bloomberg was not on stage on Jan 15th because he entered the race too late to meet the benchmarks for appearing at the debate. also: jealous because the guy is richer and more successful than you is not a good look on anyone, much less a president — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to business success, wealth, intelligence, respect, image, reputation, integrity and being a man @MikeBloomberg dwarfs you. And you…a self-loathing manbaby with crippling insecurities and zero self-respect…knows this better than anyone…#Trump #Bloomberg — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming from the guy who slurs and stumbles over words and can’t close an umbrella. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 17, 2020

Is he as small as your hands though? — Droo (@droosion) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT