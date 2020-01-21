Jerry Nadler drops the hammer on Dershowitz: ‘I thought he was ignorant — now I know he’s lying’
Rep. Jerry Nadler busted one of President Donald Trump’s new impeachment lawyers for lying.
Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz argues that Trump’s abuse of power is not an impeachable offense, but that’s not what he said two decades ago during Bill Clinton’s impeachment.
“It certainly doesn’t have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty,” Dershowitz argued in 1998.
Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, ripped Dershowitz as dishonest.
“When the Constitution was written, there were no crimes because they had not passed any crimes,” Nadler said. “Congress didn’t exist. Bribery, for instance, was not made a federal crime until 1837. The fact of the matter is every constitutional scholar, everyone knows if you read the Federalist Papers, if you read the debates of the Constitution convention, they were talking about abuse of power as the worst conceivable crime a president could commit.”
“To betray the country by using the power of the office of president for other than the national reasons, for betrayal or personal reasons, or to betray the country to a foreign power — that was the worst thing the framers could imagine,” Nadler continued, “and that’s what’s involved here. The president sought to get a foreign power, Ukraine, involved in our elections.”
“Now, when I saw Professor Dershowitz’s comment that you have to have a violation of the criminal code to be in abuse of power, to be constitutionally suspect, to be constitutionally impeachable,” he added. “I thought he was merely ignorant, now that I see his 1999 quote, I know he’s lying.”
Breaking Banner
Historian fact-checks Mike Pence’s revisionist history on Andrew Johnson’s impeachment acquittal
The impeachment of President Donald Trump has inevitably led to discussion of historical presidential impeachments, and the very first impeachment to take place was that of President Andrew Johnson.
A Southern conservative Abraham Lincoln had put on his ticket in hope of unifying the warring North and South, Johnson believed America must remain a "white man's government," and moved to fire every public official who was trying to enforce the civil rights and safety of freed slaves. His intent was to force the government to stand down against terrorist groups like the newly-founded Ku Klux Klan, as they used mob rule and violence to reassert white supremacy in the South.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s behavior is getting crazier because he’s ‘driving grownups out of the room’: reporter
Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig appeared on CNN Tuesday morning to issue a warning about President Donald Trump's increasingly erratic behavior.
While promoting the book she coauthored, titled "A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America," Leonnig told CNN's John Berman that the president has more or less purged anyone in the White House capable of restraining him, and said he has now surrounded himself solely with enablers and hacks.
What to think when you’re thinking about impeachment: 5 essential reads
If you have a big appetite for politics news, you’re not going to go hungry this week.
The substantive part of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump now begins, after Democrats from the House of Representatives delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate last week and senators, as well as Chief Justice John Roberts, were sworn in.
At The Conversation, we’ve followed this story since it began as a whistleblower’s report back in what seems like prehistoric times – last August. We’ve been happy to leave the tick-tock reporting to our colleagues in the rest of the media – this happened and this happened, and then this happened. What we’ve done here is provide you with stories that tell you about the things related to the impeachment that you don’t see – the history, the trends, the legal implications.