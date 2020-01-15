Jerry Nadler smacks down GOP demands to call Hunter Biden: He knows ‘nothing about’ Trump’s misconduct

With pressure mounting by the day to call witnesses like former National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, some Senate Republicans are floating the idea that they should be allowed, provided President Donald Trump gets to call Hunter Biden to the stand and use him as a punching bag for his conspiracy theories.

On CNN Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), one of the impeachment “managers” who will deliver the House’s case in the Senate trial, offered a simple explanation why this would not make any legal sense.

“Are you preparing to deal with Hunter Biden as a witness?” asked host Erin Burnett.

“No, Hunter Biden should not be a witness because you only have witnesses who are relevant,” said Nadler. “That is to say, the president is accused of certain crimes, high crimes and misdemeanors. If someone has evidence, pro or con, as to whether he committed those crimes, high crimes and misdemeanors, he’s relevant. Hunter Biden has no way of knowing anything about the allegations against the president. Some of the Republicans urging that he be called are simply trying to confuse the issue and to throw a red herring in it. If someone is accused of a bank robbery, the relevant witnesses are people who know, who can say he did or didn’t rob the bank, not someone who knows nothing about that.”

Watch below: