Jimmy Carter declares that Trump’s plan for Israelis and Palestinians violates international law
Jimmy Carter said Thursday that President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan would violate international law and urged the United Nations to stop Israel from annexing Palestinian land.
“The new US plan undercuts prospects for a just peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” the former US president said in a statement.
“If implemented, the plan will doom the only viable solution to this long-running conflict, the two-state solution,” said Carter, who brokered the landmark 1978 Camp David Accords that brought peace between Israel and Egypt.
He urged UN member-states “to adhere to UN Security Council resolutions and to reject any unilateral Israeli implementation of the proposal by grabbing more Palestinian land.”
His office said in a statement that Trump’s plan, unveiled Tuesday, “breaches international law regarding self-determination, the acquisition of land by force, and annexation of occupied territories.”
“By calling Israel ‘the nation-state of the Jewish people,’ the plan also encourages the denial of equal rights to the Palestinian citizens of Israel,” it said.
Trump presented his long-awaited plan Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his close ally, who shortly afterward signalled he would seek to annex a large part of the West Bank.
Trump’s plan recognizes Israeli sovereignty over most of its West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, as well as an undivided Jerusalem.
The plan also backs a Palestinian state with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem but says the Palestinian leadership must recognize Israel as a Jewish homeland and agree to a demilitarized state.
The 95-year-old Carter, the longest-living president in US history, has frequently spoken out since losing re-election in 1980 and has won the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.
In his recent years, he has frequently faced criticism from pro-Israel supporters for his views on the conflict, especially his use of the word “apartheid” to describe the Jewish state’s potential future without a peace deal.
She ‘knows how to leverage power’: Internet cracks up at ‘fastball’ Elizabeth Warren pitched Roberts on his reputation
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) "went there," as law professor Jennifer Taub said on Twitter.
During Thursday evening of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Warren asked whether the Chief Justice of Supreme Court has lost credibility because he's participating in a sham impeachment trial.
https://twitter.com/GeeJustG/status/1223016241037602816
It sent legal scholar Elie Mystal howling with laughter.
https://twitter.com/ElieNYC/status/1223019812936474625
https://twitter.com/ElieNYC/status/1223020489674829832
https://twitter.com/ElieNYC/status/1223013970178707457
WHO declares global coronavirus emergency as death toll surges in China
The World Health Organization on Thursday declared a global emergency over the deadly coronavirus spreading from China, after the Asian giant reported its biggest single-day jump in the death toll.
The UN health agency based in Geneva had initially downplayed the threat posed by the disease, which has now killed 170 people in China, but revised its risk assessment after crisis talks.
"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.
"We must all act together now to limit further spread... We can only stop it together."
Trump’s border wall collapsed in the wind — now questions raised about what happens when it rains
Just this week a part of President Donald Trump's border wall collapsed under heavy winds. It highlighted one of the obsticles to Trump's Mexico border barrier.
Ironically, the threat of climate change will be brutal on Trump's wall. Flash flooding, high winds, hurricanes and other storms, and dramatic swings in temperature can ultimately make the wall more susceptible to issues.
The Washington Post reported that the Trump border barrier project will require the instaliation of hundreds of large storm gates that will remain open for months every summar to keep the border wall from being damaged or falling over.