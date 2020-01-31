Quantcast
John Bolton: ‘Mr. Trump also repeatedly made national security decisions contrary to American interests’

Published

1 min ago

on

The startling facts keep tumbling out of the manuscript former national security adviser John Bolton intends to publish in March.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and Mike Schmidt, quoted pieces of the Bolton manuscript Friday revealing that the president frequently doesn’t put American interest first.

“Mr. Bolton wrote, describing a pervasive sense of alarm among top advisers about the president’s choices,” said the Times. “Mr. Bolton expressed concern to others in the administration that the president was effectively granting favors to autocratic leaders like Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Xi Jinping of China.”

Publicly, Americans have seen the president make similar national security mistakes. In 2019, he withdrew suddenly from Syria, abandoning Kurdish allies alone to defend themselves. National security experts cautioned that it would destabilize the region and could reignite the terrorist group ISIS.

When Trump first came into office he broke the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, allowing Iran to move toward working on their nuclear program again. Tensions with Iran have continued and Trump ordered the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani. In retaliation, U.S. troops in Iraq were attacked by Iran with a bombing campaign that left at least 50 soldiers with traumatic brain injuries.

Read the full New York Times report.

Schumer and McConnell agree final impeachment vote will come after Trump’s State of the Union

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

The cloud of impeachment will reportedly still be hanging over President Donald Trump when he delivers his State of the Union address next week.

NBC News is reporting that Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have reached an agreement to have the final vote on the president's impeachment next Wednesday, which would be the day after his State of the Union address.

Although Trump officials want the president to be able to deliver his address without still being on trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, one Trump official tells NBC News that they'll take what they can get.

Giuliani talked about his former Ukrainian client during a meeting with top Zelensky aide in summer 2019

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani has been caught wheeling and dealing in Ukraine again, as the impeachment trial against his client, President Donald Trump, continues.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Giuliani met with a top Ukrainian official in a luxury hotel in Spain in Aug. 2019. While there, he was still pushing for the investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

‘Anyone surprised? Anyone?’: Murkowski buried for ‘no’ vote on witnesses despite Cipollone Ukraine complicity

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

In what might be the one of the worst cases of political bad timing in U.S. Senate history, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced she would vote with her party and against impeachment witnesses in the trial of Donald Trump just moments after the New York Times implicated White House counsel Pat Cipollone in the president's Ukraine scandal.

Murkowski's decision to help shut down the trial in the GOP-majority Senate as quickly as possible kept Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from having three GOP lawmakers (the other two are Utah's Mitt Romney and Maine's Susan Collins) call for witnesses.

