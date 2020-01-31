John Bolton: ‘Mr. Trump also repeatedly made national security decisions contrary to American interests’

The startling facts keep tumbling out of the manuscript former national security adviser John Bolton intends to publish in March.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and Mike Schmidt, quoted pieces of the Bolton manuscript Friday revealing that the president frequently doesn’t put American interest first.

"Mr. Trump also repeatedly made national security decisions contrary to American interests, Mr. Bolton wrote, describing a pervasive sense of alarm among top advisers about the president’s choices." @nytmike and me https://t.co/f9SOgKs9VO — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 31, 2020

“Mr. Bolton wrote, describing a pervasive sense of alarm among top advisers about the president’s choices,” said the Times. “Mr. Bolton expressed concern to others in the administration that the president was effectively granting favors to autocratic leaders like Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Xi Jinping of China.”

Publicly, Americans have seen the president make similar national security mistakes. In 2019, he withdrew suddenly from Syria, abandoning Kurdish allies alone to defend themselves. National security experts cautioned that it would destabilize the region and could reignite the terrorist group ISIS.

When Trump first came into office he broke the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, allowing Iran to move toward working on their nuclear program again. Tensions with Iran have continued and Trump ordered the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani. In retaliation, U.S. troops in Iraq were attacked by Iran with a bombing campaign that left at least 50 soldiers with traumatic brain injuries.

