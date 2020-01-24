Quantcast
‘Jury tampering’: Internet explodes after WH threatens that senators’ heads ‘will be on a pike’ if they vote to convict

Published

2 hours ago

on

The news was so shocking some thought it was fake. But as CBS News reports, the White House is threatening Republican Senators to not vote to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, or else.

That “or else” was revealed by CBS News’ Chief Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, who reports, “One Trump confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators have been warned: ‘Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.'”

The revelation comes at the 1:17 mark:

Marketwatch described it as the Trump administration “getting medieval.”

Social media users were less reserved, pushing the hashtag #HeadOnAPike to the number two spot on Twitter’s trending list.

Some felt Chief Justice John Roberts should have taken action on the news. Others felt it was akin to jury tampering.

Take a look at some examples:

