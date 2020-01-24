‘Jury tampering’: Internet explodes after WH threatens that senators’ heads ‘will be on a pike’ if they vote to convict

The news was so shocking some thought it was fake. But as CBS News reports, the White House is threatening Republican Senators to not vote to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, or else.

That “or else” was revealed by CBS News’ Chief Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, who reports, “One Trump confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators have been warned: ‘Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.'”

The revelation comes at the 1:17 mark:

In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump. A @POTUS confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators were warned: “vote against the president & your head will be on a pike.” Here’s @nancycordes https://t.co/LV1Y6QveIh pic.twitter.com/tLB9EpoWr8 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2020

Marketwatch described it as the Trump administration “getting medieval.”

Social media users were less reserved, pushing the hashtag #HeadOnAPike to the number two spot on Twitter’s trending list.

Some felt Chief Justice John Roberts should have taken action on the news. Others felt it was akin to jury tampering.

Take a look at some examples:

If any one of us ever threatened that we would put a juror’s #HeadOnAPike if he/she did not let us off, we would be thrown behind bars for up to 20 yrs for juror intimidation. Stop saying Trump didn’t commit a crime. He continues to commit crimes every day! #RightMatters — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) January 24, 2020

These are mob tactics by the president of the United States. #HeadOnAPike https://t.co/HXvzLTfdw9 — Frank Galpin ☽☮☾ (@artkincell) January 24, 2020

So I guess .@senategop needs to decide. Are you more concerned about the billions of voters? Or the coward with a pike?#HeadOnAPike #RightMatters pic.twitter.com/njHXSxHxZN — EG Persists 🌊🇺🇲 (@ElastigirlVotes) January 24, 2020

Corrupt Every @GOP Senator was warned what happens when you go against a mobster President. And not one is willing to stand up for their country. #HeadOnAPike #GOPTraitors pic.twitter.com/15rvFAzYZ3 — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) January 24, 2020

Remedial search of trump’s timeline lets us all know, republicans got the message No one moreso than @tedcruz @SenJoniErnst @MarshaBlackburn @JohnCornyn All in lockstep w a criminal president And they all are#HeadOnAPike #maga https://t.co/yiTyulALfZ — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) January 24, 2020

President Trump’s people told the Senate GOP, “Vote against the President and your head will be on a pike.” I dunno about you guys, but that doesn’t sound like #BeBest to me. In fact, it kinda sounds like jury tampering…But hey, MAGA, you do you.

#HeadOnAPike — Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) January 24, 2020

Sure is nice of Chief Justice John Roberts to allow Trump to commit another crime while he presides over his acquittal of his previous ones #HeadOnAPike pic.twitter.com/fDEWukHUAh — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) January 24, 2020

This is the literally the rhetoric of unhinged monarchs.#HeadOnAPike https://t.co/jHLkG8LxgF — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 24, 2020

So a comedian puts red paint on a Trump mask and her life is upended for threatening the president. But the president can literally threaten US Senators with summary execution if they don’t vote to acquit him and that’s okay?#HeadOnAPike#TrumpIsGuilty#RemoveTrump — Free Press (@OpenUrMlND) January 24, 2020

“Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.” Trump, mob boss of the GOP crime syndicate who is accused of obstruction of justice and has been impeached for obstruction of Congress, threatens jurors with physical violence –– a felony offense. #HeadOnAPike https://t.co/SOMA2M1JTr pic.twitter.com/CdB0ULOHyD — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 24, 2020