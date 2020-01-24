‘Jury tampering’: Internet explodes after WH threatens that senators’ heads ‘will be on a pike’ if they vote to convict
The news was so shocking some thought it was fake. But as CBS News reports, the White House is threatening Republican Senators to not vote to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, or else.
That “or else” was revealed by CBS News’ Chief Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, who reports, “One Trump confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators have been warned: ‘Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.'”
The revelation comes at the 1:17 mark:
In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump.
A @POTUS confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators were warned: “vote against the president & your head will be on a pike.”
Here’s @nancycordes https://t.co/LV1Y6QveIh pic.twitter.com/tLB9EpoWr8
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2020
Marketwatch described it as the Trump administration “getting medieval.”
Social media users were less reserved, pushing the hashtag #HeadOnAPike to the number two spot on Twitter’s trending list.
Some felt Chief Justice John Roberts should have taken action on the news. Others felt it was akin to jury tampering.
Take a look at some examples:
If any one of us ever threatened that we would put a juror’s #HeadOnAPike if he/she did not let us off, we would be thrown behind bars for up to 20 yrs for juror intimidation.
Stop saying Trump didn’t commit a crime. He continues to commit crimes every day! #RightMatters
— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) January 24, 2020
These are mob tactics by the president of the United States. #HeadOnAPike https://t.co/HXvzLTfdw9
— Frank Galpin ☽☮☾ (@artkincell) January 24, 2020
So I guess .@senategop needs to decide.
Are you more concerned about the billions of voters?
Or the coward with a pike?#HeadOnAPike #RightMatters pic.twitter.com/njHXSxHxZN
— EG Persists 🌊🇺🇲 (@ElastigirlVotes) January 24, 2020
Isn’t this called jury tampering?#HeadOnAPike pic.twitter.com/GThhHc0x08
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) January 24, 2020
Gutless
Spineless
Weak
Treasonous
Traitorous
Cowardly
Amoral
Sycophantic
Corrupt
Every @GOP Senator was warned what happens when you go against a mobster President. And not one is willing to stand up for their country. #HeadOnAPike #GOPTraitors pic.twitter.com/15rvFAzYZ3
— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) January 24, 2020
Remedial search of trump’s timeline lets us all know, republicans got the message
No one moreso than @tedcruz @SenJoniErnst @MarshaBlackburn @JohnCornyn
All in lockstep w a criminal president
And they all are#HeadOnAPike #maga https://t.co/yiTyulALfZ
— ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) January 24, 2020
President Trump’s people told the Senate GOP, “Vote against the President and your head will be on a pike.”
I dunno about you guys, but that doesn’t sound like #BeBest to me.
In fact, it kinda sounds like jury tampering…But hey, MAGA, you do you.
#HeadOnAPike
— Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) January 24, 2020
Sure is nice of Chief Justice John Roberts to allow Trump to commit another crime while he presides over his acquittal of his previous ones #HeadOnAPike pic.twitter.com/fDEWukHUAh
— Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) January 24, 2020
This is the literally the rhetoric of unhinged monarchs.#HeadOnAPike https://t.co/jHLkG8LxgF
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 24, 2020
So a comedian puts red paint on a Trump mask and her life is upended for threatening the president. But the president can literally threaten US Senators with summary execution if they don’t vote to acquit him and that’s okay?#HeadOnAPike#TrumpIsGuilty#RemoveTrump
— Free Press (@OpenUrMlND) January 24, 2020
“Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.”
Trump, mob boss of the GOP crime syndicate who is accused of obstruction of justice and has been impeached for obstruction of Congress, threatens jurors with physical violence –– a felony offense. #HeadOnAPike https://t.co/SOMA2M1JTr pic.twitter.com/CdB0ULOHyD
— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 24, 2020
Commentary
Trump displays ‘serious signs’ of cognitive deterioration as his impeachment trial ramps up
President Donald Trump's comments about Thomas Edison sparked concerns about his mental health among attorneys, former government officials and a Yale University psychiatrist.
This article was originally published at Salon
Trump on Wednesday compared Tesla founder Elon Musk to inventor Thomas Edison in an interview with CNBC.
"He's one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our genius," Trump said. "You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison, and we have to protect all of these people that came up with originally the light bulb, and the wheel and all of these things. And he's one of our very smart people, and we want to cherish those people."
Breaking Banner
GOP senator complains that government didn’t cover up Trump’s Ukraine scheme: ‘This didn’t have to be exposed’
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who tried unsuccessfully last summer to get President Donald Trump to reinstate military aid for Ukraine, bitterly complained on Friday that the government didn't do enough to cover up President Donald Trump's efforts to push the Ukrainian government to investigate prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.
Politico reports that Johnson said he believed the entire controversy had harmed relations between Ukraine and the United States, and he expressed confidence that Trump could have been convinced to release military aid to the country if government officials had kept their misgivings about the hold in house.
Pentagon triples number of US troops with traumatic brain injury after Iran attack – Trump said they were just ‘headaches’
The Pentagon has just announced 34 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries as a result of Iran's missile attacks on U.S. Forces at Iraqi bases where they were hosted earlier this month. That's more than three times the number of service members initially reported, eleven, and an upgrade from "possible" traumatic brain injuries.
President Donald Trump, hours after the missiles hit two U.S. bases declared "All is well!" and insisted there had been no injuries to American forces. He later dismissed the injuries as "not very serious" and "headaches, and a couple of other things."