‘Just the tip of the iceberg’: Congressman says new docs only scratch the surface of Trump’s secrets from the public
On MSNBC Tuesday, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) suggested that the damning new documents from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas are only the beginning of what President Donald Trump and his associates have concealed about their Ukraine operation.
“There’s, like, possible smoking gun stuff lying all over the place. Can you in the Intelligence Committee get your hands on it?” asked host Chris Hayes.
“Well, it’s a great question, but what’s interesting to me about this is that we are seeing a lot of information come to us voluntarily through Lev Parnas, but also through Freedom of Information Act requests and what they point out to us is that, you know, this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the information that the White House is concealing from us,” said Krishnamoorthi. “Article 2 of the articles of impeachment talk about obstructing this congressional investigation, and I think that what we’re seeing tonight is proof positive that such obstruction actually occurred.”
Here are 7 stunning new pieces of impeachment evidence just released by the House
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, dropped a new slate of deeply revealing evidence Tuesday night in the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.
Though the evidence doesn’t change the basic narrative of the case against Trump — that he and a group of his cronies used the administration in various ways to put pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations into his political rivals as the 2020 campaign heated up — it adds more color and detail to the story and should make the president’s culpability in a disturbing plot even harder for his Republican allies to deny.
Trump argues Suleimani assassination did not have to be legal because he had killed ‘hundreds of thousands’ of people
President Donald Trump pushed back against the notion that he needed legal authority to assassinate Iranian General Qassim Suleimani during a Tuesday campaign rally in Wisconsin.
Trump argued it was irrelevant where Suleimani presented an "imminent threat" -- even though that is the legal requirement that was necessary for the assassination to have any hope of being legal.
"We did the right thing, everyone knows," Trump claimed, despite widespread condemnation of the assassination.
"They're saying, 'was the attack imminent -- imminent?' Does the fact he's killed hundreds of thousands of people and thousands of Americans -- horribly killed -- and wounded thousands and thousands, that doesn't matter?" Trump asked.
