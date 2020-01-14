‘Just the tip of the iceberg’: Congressman says new docs only scratch the surface of Trump’s secrets from the public

On MSNBC Tuesday, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) suggested that the damning new documents from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas are only the beginning of what President Donald Trump and his associates have concealed about their Ukraine operation.

“There’s, like, possible smoking gun stuff lying all over the place. Can you in the Intelligence Committee get your hands on it?” asked host Chris Hayes.

“Well, it’s a great question, but what’s interesting to me about this is that we are seeing a lot of information come to us voluntarily through Lev Parnas, but also through Freedom of Information Act requests and what they point out to us is that, you know, this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the information that the White House is concealing from us,” said Krishnamoorthi. “Article 2 of the articles of impeachment talk about obstructing this congressional investigation, and I think that what we’re seeing tonight is proof positive that such obstruction actually occurred.”

Watch below: