Kamala Harris: Senate Must halt confirmations of Trump’s judicial nominees until impeachment trial ends
‘Wholly Inappropriate’
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is calling for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cease the confirmation process of all of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees until his impeachment trial his concluded. Should he be convicted and removed from office, his nominees would not go forward.
Sen. Harris called it “wholly inappropriate” to move forward on any nominees.
“Today, the United States Senate will receive articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and begin to determine whether the president’s actions warrant his removal from office,” Harris said in a statement on her government website.
“The president is charged with high crimes and misdemeanors, and the Senate must take seriously its constitutional role in this process. During the time when articles of impeachment are before the Senate, it would be wholly inappropriate to advance the president’s nominees to the federal judiciary.”
Yesterday Trump posted this tweet:
Now up to 187 Federal Judges, and two great new Supreme Court Justices. We are in major record territory. Hope EVERYONE is happy! https://t.co/ymEQljJyib
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020
New Trump revelations are a ‘fecal iceberg’ that will only lead to more damning info: Rick Wilson
On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former GOP strategist Rick Wilson laid out how the new revelations from the Lev Parnas documents affect President Donald Trump's legal and political situation.
"All of it was this corrupt, second-tier channel, as the letter proves, by Rudy [Giuliani] and by Parnas and by all these people in this pyramid of skells and weirdos and mooks," said Wilson. "And all of these people that were involved in this, they're out of the State Department chain. All the claims that the State Department had anything to do with this are just flatly wrong. They were the ones trying to figure out where this outside influence is coming from."
Nicolle Wallace thinks there may be 14 GOP senators who will vote for Bolton to testify
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested that as many as 14 Republican senators would vote to allow former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Wallace has known Bolton for almost 20 years and the two served together in the George W. Bush administration.
"And I think too, to bring it back to growing support in the Senate, I remember the day the news broke that Bolton was offering himself up, willing to testify if subpoenaed, I suspected he knew where four votes might be hidden," Wallace noted.
Four is the number of Republicans who would need to vote with Democrats to allow witnesses.
‘Uninterested in evidence’: Embattled Susan Collins blasted for dismissing threats to Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is once again under fire, this time for discounting and dismissing just-revealed threats to then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. The House of Representatives was just given intensely disturbing texts from indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, which allegedly show him and a Trump donor now running for Congress.