Quantcast
Connect with us

Kentucky’s Republican attorney general asks FBI to investigate former Gov. Matt Bevin

Published

2 hours ago

on

Freshly elected and inaugurated, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the FBI to investigate the pardons former Gov. Matt Bevin did on his way out of office.

According to reports on the list of 650 names, the pardoned people include those guilty of low-level drug crimes, but Bevin also freed a child rapist because evidence showed her hymen was intact. There was outrage among women and child advocates who proclaimed that sexual molestation of a child doesn’t always have to mean vaginal penetration.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Nichols, the former Kentucky chief medical examiner, told the Courier-Journal: “Rape is not proved by hymen penetration. He not only doesn’t know the law, in my humble opinion, he clearly doesn’t know medicine and anatomy.”

In another pardon, Bevin set free Patrick Baker, who served just two years of his 19-year sentence for “reckless homicide and robbery.” He was convicted of slaying a Knox County man in front of his family, the Courier-Journal reported.

Questions arose about Baker because his brother hosted a fundraiser for the Bevin campaign. Baker’s brother and sister-in-law gave Bevin $4,000 during the event.

“Kentuckians deserve to know if the pardon of Patrick Baker, whose family raised tens of thousands of dollars for Gov. Bevin in 2018, was granted improperly,” said Democrats Rep. Chris Harris and Sen. Morgan McGarvey in a joint statement. “We believe strongly that this and potentially other pardons should be investigated impartially, and are pleased that the attorney general agrees and has asked the FBI to make sure that happens.”

Harris and McGarvey were the two Democrats who urged the attorney general to investigate the pardons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I stand by the outstanding work of Kentucky’s prosecutors and respect the decisions of juries who convict wrongdoers,” Cameron said in a letter to state legislators.

“While Kentucky’s Constitution gives the governor the power to pardon a person convicted of a crime, I believe the pardon power should be used sparingly and only after great deliberation with due concern for public safety,” Cameron wrote.

Read the full report from the Courier-Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Roger Stone associate admitted to Mueller he believed his own lies about the cover-up: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

One of the new revelations from the latest tranche of documents released from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as part of a BuzzFeed News Freedom of Information Act lawsuit concerns Jerome Corsi, a key associate of convicted Trump adviser Roger Stone.

Corsi, according to the memos, was interviewed five times by Mueller's team, and in the last interview he "apologized it had taken him so long to come to terms with the truth," and it was because "he needed to admit to himself that he was lying ... he had been lying to himself to believe his own cover story."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Josh Hawley ripped as a ‘bootlicking hack’ for move to block Trump’s impeachment trial

Published

43 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

One Republican Senator is attempting a parliamentary maneuver to block the United States Senate from ever holding an impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who was a state attorney general and led the Federalist Society at Yale Law School prior to his election to the Senate, announced he would be introducing a motion to change Senate rules dismiss all of the charges against Trump.

Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence. In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump exploded at Michael Flynn after he forgot to tell him Putin left a message: ‘Are you kidding me?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, Business Insider reported that a new book details a previously unknown White House exchange in January 2017, when President Donald Trump lost his temper at former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn upon learning that Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to call him and White House staff didn't get them connected.

The outburst, detailed in national security reporter Peter Bergen's book "Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos," occurred in the middle of a meeting between Trump and then-British Prime Minister Theresa May on January 27, 2017.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image