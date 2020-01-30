Key impeachment witness Jennifer Williams leaving Mike Pence’s office ‘early’ after testifying against Trump: reports

Multiple outlets reported Thursday that Jennifer Williams will be leaving Vice President Mike Pence’s office “early” after testifying during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

CNN national security reporter Alexander Marquardt broke the news on Twitter.

Jennifer Williams, VP Pence’s Europe/Russia advisor who testified in the Ukraine hearings, is leaving the VP’s office, a WH official tells me. She’s leaving early, her detail was supposed to end in two months. — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) January 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico confirmed the report.

“A national security aide to Vice President Mike Pence and key witness in the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump will be leaving her post in the vice president’s office early to join Central Command, according to two people with knowledge of her plans,” Politico reported.

“The aide, Jennifer Williams, will be leaving the White House on Monday and plans to join CENTCOM in the spring as a deputy foreign policy adviser, one of the people said. She will be advising the command on Middle East policy issues and has had the job lined up since last fall,” Politico added.