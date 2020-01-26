Quantcast
Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Published

6 mins ago

on

The Sports Illustrated is reporting that basketball giant Kobe Bryant has died suddenly in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

KTLA is reporting that the helicopter crash happened on a hillside in the Calabasas area, which is northwest of Los Angeles and directly east of Thousand Oaks.

There were no survivors in the crash, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

TMZ said that Bryant has been using a helicopter as his mode of travel for years, including when he was still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant was just 41-year-old and had a new baby in June of last year. He and his wife Vanessa created a foundation that gave improvised youth an opportunity to participate in after-school enrichment programs.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump should be hauled before a federal judge over threat against Adam Schiff: Ex-Justice Department counsel

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, ex-Justice Department official Shan Wu claimed Donald Trump should be hauled before a federal judge to explain his implied threat against Rep, Adam Schiff in light of the fact that the California Democrat is serving as a prosecutor in the impeachment trial against the president.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Wu -- who served as Counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno -- seemed furious at the president over his tweet that implied to many the president was encouraging violence against a member of the House.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace busts Dershowitz with clip of his 1998 impeachment argument: ‘Exactly the opposite of what you’re arguing today’

Published

39 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday battled Donald Trump’s impeachment defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, confronting the constitutional lawyer with a 1998 clip wherein he argued “exactly the opposite of what you’re arguing today” on impeachment.

Wallace first challenged Dershowitz on his constitutional basis for fighting Trump’s impeachment.

“I want to talk about the framers, because you keep bringing them up,” Wallace began. “In Federalist 65, Alexander Hamilton argues that a criminal offense is not essential to impeachment.”

Explaining that founder George Mason was concerned by the conduct of a “former British official in India who had been accused of mismanagement,” Wallace told Dershowitz, “Neither of these cases is there any mention of breaking a specific criminal statute.”

