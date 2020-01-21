Lawyers mock president’s attorneys as idiots: ‘It’s impossible to understand what they are even doing’

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial began in earnest Tuesday as his lawyers argued how perfect his call with Ukraine was. But it was the defense lawyers that earned a lot of questions from lawyers and legal scholars online. Lawyer Jay Sekulow attacked Democrats for things they said during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Jay Sekulow stood to speak before the Senate body to combine all of the president’s rage-tweets and put them in the context of legal language. There was no defense of the president’s actions, only attacks on Democrats.

So @JaySekulow is lying right now. Good hair tho. — DopesAnd/OrBabiesHat (@Popehat) January 21, 2020

Pat Cipollone thinks he made a point by reminding @RepAdamSchiff that “Laurence Tribe” says punishing people for invoking their constitutional rights is dangerous. Of course it is! But Article 2 does nothing of the sort. Cipollone’s argument was pathetic. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 21, 2020

Cipollone's response to Schiff sounds like it was written by the president & then cleaned up. Still weak. And contrary to the facts. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 21, 2020

Very misleading argument that Dems NEED evidence. The Congress should WANT all the evidence. And Dems must push for it because GOP has refused to acknowledge Trump, Giuliani admissions & multpile witnesses adding to the evidemce & more keeps coming. #ImpeachmentTrial — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 21, 2020

As usual, it's impossible to understand what Cipollone and Sekulow are even doing unless you spend a lot of time watching Fox News and generally understand how state sponsored propaganda news works. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 21, 2020

Friends, when you, like I am shocked by the utterly brazen lying by a lawyer like Cipollone, remember this. There are people who do atrocious things, violent things with no remorse. So, of course there are liars like this. And this is the Republican party now. 51/ — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 21, 2020

Sekulow is outraged at the notion that there’s “no role for the courts” in determining matters of executive privilege btw WH and Congress. He should have a talk with the president’s DOJ defenders in the McGahn case, who took that exact position before the DC Circuit. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 21, 2020

It's a good thing that the speech and debate clause protects people like Cipollone from catching a defamation lawsuit. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 21, 2020

.@RepAdamSchiff’s opening was magnificent. If you missed it, you owe it to yourself to find it and listen to it. It made me proud not just as his teacher, mentor, and friend but as a lawyer, a professor, and, above all, as an American. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 21, 2020

If you believe Trump blocked witnesses to preserve the powers of the next president, you probably believe he cheated on Melania to preserve the powers of her next husband. https://t.co/cg6j2OBMaq — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 21, 2020

Please recall, Jay Sekulow told the American people Donald Trump had nothing to do with drafting the summary of what happened in the Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign members and the Russians. That was entirely and utterly untrue. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) January 21, 2020

Cipolline argument that Dems want to “steal an election” ignores #NancyPelosi refusing to #impeach and the fact that she refused for months until the #Whistleblower complaint & Trump call summary, AND that #Dems didn’t load up the articles. #ImpeachmentTrial — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 21, 2020

Sekulow criticizes Democrats for impeaching without waiting for the courts to compel witnesses and documents to appear. If they had, it would have delayed impeachment proceedings for many months and likely years. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 21, 2020

Other big probs w Trump claiming executive privilege (in addition to it not being available for impeachment+Trump’s waiver) Trump says he was fighting corruption in Ukraine. What is privileged about that? And if it were privileged, then why use Rudy Giuliani for it?He’s not govt https://t.co/IXNkTaP0Cu — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 21, 2020

Sekulow is now referencing the Supreme Court decision in 1973. I think he said Russell. Not sure why this would apply. This is an entrapment case that was later upheld in Jacobson in 1992https://t.co/FiDoI769Aw 48/ — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 21, 2020

Cipollone focuses on “a phone call” to avoid talking about the months-long conspiracy to extort election interference and coverup. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) January 21, 2020

Cipollone manufactures due process violations. He argues that Trump was entitled to cross-examine witnesses during investigation. That is not true in a criminal case. Right to cross-examine comes at trial. Cynical sleight of hand designed to confuse. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) January 21, 2020

Terrific live-tweet here by my good friend @jentaub https://t.co/xBG3WdlLsq — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 21, 2020

So Jay Sekulow thinks we're debating the existence of executive privilege.

We're not. We're asking the Senate to call witnesses and subpoena documents. If POTUS has privilege arguments, he's free to make them. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 21, 2020

I wonder how the Chief Justice is feeling at this point? Wise move by Senate Republicans to make sure we could not see his face. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 21, 2020

Cippolone invokes John Bolton's name. Puhleeeeze. What an asshat. Cippollone says issuing a lawful subpoena is a "threat." 53/ — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 21, 2020