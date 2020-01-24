Quantcast
Connect with us

Leader of Neo-Nazi militia unmasked as American based in Russia

Published

2 hours ago

on

The American founder of The Base has been directing the neo-Nazi extremist group from Russia.

The militia group founder’s identity has been revealed as Rinaldo Nazzaro, who left New York for St. Petersburg less than two years ago, reported BBC.

The Guardian also confirmed Nazzaro as the group leader who goes by “Norman Spear” and “Roman Wolf,” and claims to have served as an intelligence, military and security contractor in Russia and Afghanistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven members of The Base were charged this month with various crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder.

The FBI has described the group as a “racially motivated violent extremist group” that “seeks to accelerate the downfall of the United States government, incite a race war, and establish a white ethno-state.”

BBC traced the 46-year-old Nazzaro to a pricy apartment purchased by his Russian wife in July 2018, the same month the FBI says he founded The Base.

Nazzaro has used photos of himself to promote the group online, although his true identity had been a mystery even to group members.

One video posted online in March 2019 shows Nazzaro in Russia wearing a T-shirt with Vladimir Putin’s face and the words, “Russia, absolute power.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nazarro allegedly directed The Base members to carry out “non-attributable actions but that will still send a message” after three group members were charged in a conspiracy to kill two anti-fascist activists and their children.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist drops the hammer on ‘Stalinist’ GOP for running a bogus ‘show trial’ to exonerate Trump

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

In a brutal column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky went all-in on an attack on Republican senators for turning the impeachment trial of Donald Trump into a "Stalinist show trial" where the outcome is known before it even starts.

Reflecting on the impassioned case laid out by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) over the past three days, Tomasky wondered what it would take to get through to Republicans who seem uninterested in fulfilling their constitutional duties.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Take her out!’ Leaked audio purportedly catches Trump demanding firing of Marie Yovanovitch

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

An audio recording that has been reviewed by ABC News purportedly catches President Donald Trump demanding the firing of former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

According to ABC News, the recording was made in April 2018, which was more than a year before Yovanovitch was finally ousted from her position. Additionally, ABC News reports that the recording was made by Igor Fruman, the now-indicted henchman of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who captured the president's voice during a private dinner where he also met with Fruman's co-conspirator, Lev Parnas.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump may win his impeachment trial battle and end up in even bigger trouble afterward: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

In a column for Politico, senior media editor Jack Shafer claimed that President Donald Trump appears to be winning his Senate impeachment trial battle but that he is setting himself to lose the war in the long run.

According to the columnist, the president is likely responsible for directly coming up with his impeachment defense but also notes that he hasn't looked past the trial and what awaits him if he gets his wish and Senate Republicans dismiss the charges against him.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image