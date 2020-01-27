Legal analyst mocks Alan Dershowitz for admitting he has a ‘minority view’: It’s ‘because he’s wrong’

Following former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz’s defense of President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial on Monday, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin had harsh criticism.

“Alan Dershowitz, to his credit, said that his own view was very much a minority view of what the impeachment provision means,” said Toobin. “To his discredit, the reason why it’s a minority view is because he’s wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea that you can only impeach a president because he committed an actual crime or, as he says, a criminal-like behavior, which I don’t even know what that means,” said Toobin. “Abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, are impeachable offenses, and that’s why we’re here. Because these are legitimately impeachable.”

Watch below: