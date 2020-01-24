Legal analyst rips senators for ‘getting the vapers’ and using Schiff ‘being mean’ as an excuse to vote against witnesses
Senators are already trying to come up with an excuse not to support calling witnesses for the impeachment trial and CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin thinks they found it.
According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), John Barrasso (R-WY), Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Jim Risch (R-ID) freaked out about a CBS News report cited by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that a Trump confidant said if the Republicans vote against Trump their “head will be in a pike.”
Murkowski proclaimed, “that’s where he lost me.”
“Oh, give me a break!” Toobin exclaimed. “I mean, the idea that … these poor Republican senators getting the vapers because Adam Schiff was too mean to them. But the idea that they were going to vote for witnesses, but because Adam Schiff said a mean thing they’re not going to vote for witnesses — I just think that is…”
He simply shook his head.
Michael Gerhardt, who appeared as a legal witness in the House hearings, said that these Republican senators have already proven Schiff’s point. If you can’t come up with a defense, attack the messenger.
Watch his take below:
CNN
Legal analyst rips senators for ‘getting the vapers’ and using Schiff ‘being mean’ as an excuse to vote against witnesses
Senators are already trying to come up with an excuse not to support calling witnesses for the impeachment trial and CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin thinks they found it.
According to CNN's Manu Raju, Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), John Barrasso (R-WY), Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Jim Risch (R-ID) freaked out about a CBS News report cited by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that a Trump confidant said if the Republicans vote against Trump their "head will be in a pike."
CNN
Susan Collins denies CBS report that a Trump friend threatened Republicans’ heads ‘will be on a pike’
CBS News reported this week that a friend of the president's threatened U.S. senators if they were thinking of voting in support of witnesses.
“Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike," the Trump confidant said.
https://twitter.com/CBSEveningNews/status/1220491412854185984
According to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), however, it was a lie and no one ever said it.
CNN's Manu Raju revealed after the Senate adjourned that Collins audibly disputed Schiff's quote of the story during the trial.
"She shook her head and said, 'No they didn't. No, that's not true,'" Raju reported.
Breaking Banner
Here’s why Trump and McConnell can’t hold up impeachment witnesses during the Senate trial: Ex-special counsel
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been threatening senators that if they voted for witnesses to appear and be questioned, then it would turn the impeachment into an overwhelmingly long and drawn-out process. It's an argument that President Donald Trump's legal team has also argued. The problem is that it is legally incorrect, according to a former special counsel to the Defense Department.
In a panel discussion with CNN, Ryan Goodman said that there's no legal basis for this claim.
"In fact, the Senate can decide the matter and it wouldn't be litigated," Goodman explained. "If the Senate decided to issue the subpoenas and the Chief Justice, in fact, sent those subpoenas, it would be the final word. There's a Supreme Court case about this, Nixon v. United States, Judge Nixon, which said the Senate sets the rules and the courts review it. So, it's not like it will be litigated in a way. They are the final word."