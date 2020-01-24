Legal analyst rips senators for ‘getting the vapers’ and using Schiff ‘being mean’ as an excuse to vote against witnesses

Senators are already trying to come up with an excuse not to support calling witnesses for the impeachment trial and CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin thinks they found it.

According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), John Barrasso (R-WY), Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Jim Risch (R-ID) freaked out about a CBS News report cited by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that a Trump confidant said if the Republicans vote against Trump their “head will be in a pike.”

Murkowski proclaimed, “that’s where he lost me.”

“Oh, give me a break!” Toobin exclaimed. “I mean, the idea that … these poor Republican senators getting the vapers because Adam Schiff was too mean to them. But the idea that they were going to vote for witnesses, but because Adam Schiff said a mean thing they’re not going to vote for witnesses — I just think that is…”

He simply shook his head.

Michael Gerhardt, who appeared as a legal witness in the House hearings, said that these Republican senators have already proven Schiff’s point. If you can’t come up with a defense, attack the messenger.

