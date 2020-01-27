Quantcast
Connect with us

Legal experts: Donald Trump cannot use ‘executive privilege’ to block John Bolton testimony

Published

1 min ago

on

It remains to be seen whether or not Republicans in the U.S. Senate will vote to include testimony from witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton — who has said that he would testify if subpoenaed. Trump has asserted that he will invoke executive privilege if Bolton or any other national security officials are called to testify. But according to an article for Just Security written by six contributors (Harold Hongju Koh, Rosa Hayes, Annie Himes, Dana Khabbaz, Michael Loughlin and Mark Stevens), U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts “should reject any such executive privilege claim” and “require Bolton’s testimony.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“First, judicial precedent does not condone the extension of executive privilege to former officials like Bolton in the context of a Senate impeachment trial,” the reporters explain. “Second, Trump may not invoke national security privilege with respect to Bolton’s and others’ information regarding the president’s conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Third, even if Trump could, any such claim of privilege has now likely been waived by the actions of the president, Bolton and others.”

The Just Security contributors go on to explain why executive privilege “does not apply” to possible testimony from Bolton.

“As a threshold matter, there is no precedent for the president invoking executive privilege to preclude the private testimony of a witness who is able and willing to testify,” they observe. “Bolton is a private citizen who is no longer a member of the executive branch. He has already indicated his willingness to testify, and he has no legal authority to dictate the conditions. If Trump now attempts to assert executive privilege to prevent Bolton from testifying, existing precedent from the Supreme Court, circuit courts and D.C. District Court all suggest that Bolton’s testimony is not protected by executive privilege.”

The only U.S. Supreme Court case that addressed “executive privilege over presidential communication,” the writers point out, was 1974’s United States v. Nixon in 1974. In that case, the six Just Security contributors recall, “the Court required President Richard Nixon to comply with a subpoena to turn over audio tapes of his conversations to a special prosecutor. The Nixon Court explicitly rejected the notion of unqualified executive privilege, instead holding that the privilege should be limited to communications in furtherance of actual presidential responsibilities.”

According to Koh, Hayes, Himes, Khabbaz, Loughlin and Stevens, “claims of executive privilege should be met with particular skepticism when raised in the context of a presidential impeachment trial, where the question is whether the president used his office to commit impeachable offenses. Bolton would be called as a witness pursuant to a congressional subpoena, which should carry the same weight as the grand jury subpoena in Nixon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court’s ruling in United States v. Nixon was handed down on July 24 1974 — which was less than a month before Nixon, on August 8, 1974, announced that he was resigning. Vice President Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as president of the United States the following day.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson: ‘My guess’ is John Bolton is telling truth about Trump and Ukraine

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who once personally lobbied President Donald Trump to release the hold on military aid to Ukraine, seemed to give former national security adviser John Bolton some credibility while talking with reports on Monday.

Politico's Kyle Cheney reports that Johnson said that "my guess is John Bolton tells the truth," although he said he still wanted to hear the Trump administration's full case and also questioned the "exquisite" timing of the leak about Bolton's upcoming book, in which he reportedly says Trump told him he was holding up military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Cat is out of the bag’: Trump supporter Byron York reverses and says GOP must allow Bolton impeachment testimony

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The Washington Examiner's Byron York has long been sympathetic to President Donald Trump. He has repeatedly defended the president's conduct in Ukraine and attacked the Democratic case. Just a week ago, he penned a column criticizing the idea that Trump has been less cooperative in the impeachment trial than President Bill Clinton. And in particular, he has opposed Democratic demands for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to be called to testify against the president, saying, "if anything is covered by executive privilege, it would be the president's private conversations with his national security adviser about issues of foreign policy and national security."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitt Romney: GOP senators ‘increasingly likely’ to call John Bolton to testify in impeachment trial

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

John Bolton's book bombshell may have broken President Donald Trump's grip on the Republican Party.

The former national security adviser's forthcoming book "The Room Where It Happened" claims Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and GOP senators are publicly saying they want him to testify during the impeachment trial.

“I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton," said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

.@SenatorRomney tells reporters just now: “I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image