Lev Parnas attorney tells judge there are ‘essential’ documents Congress needs for impeachment

The attorney representing Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is requesting permission from a federal judge to turn over more materials to Congress for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Attorney Joseph Bondy wrote to Judge J. Paul Oetken requesting a modification of a protective order governing the use of evidence collected as part of the criminal prosecution of Parnas.

Bondy requested that a digital copy of all the information on two iPhones and a Samsun phone be turned over to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“Review of these materials is essential to the Committee’s ability to corroborate the strength of Mr. Parnas’s potential testimony,” the letter read.

According to the letter, prosecutors do not object to the request.

Bondy posted the letter to Twitter, with the hashtags “Let Lev Speak” and “Lev Remembers.”

