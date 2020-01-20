Lev Parnas has made it nearly impossible for Trump to deny his central role in Ukraine scandal: conservative columnist
In her column for The Washington Post this Sunday, conservative commentator Jennifer Rubin had a lot of positive things to say about indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who recently handed over documents revealing his role in President Trump’s alleged plot to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals.
According to Rubin, questions about Parnas’ credibility are irrelevant — all one needs to do is look to the trove of documents he produced to understand the truth.
Rubin writes that Parnas’ communications show that his actions around the globe were always done with Giuliani’s consent and Trump’s knowledge, and the trove of documents he released send a stark message to the Senate as they gear up for Trump’s impeachment trial: “There’s a lot of evidence out there, so ignore it at your own peril.”
“Thanks to Parnas, it is becoming nearly impossible to deny Trump’s central role in the scheme,” Rubin writes.
Longtime conservative scorches GOP senators over threat to treat Trump impeachment oath like a ‘joke’
In a highly critical column for the conservative Bulwark, longtime Republican stalwart Bill Kristol lashed out at GOP senators who he believes are just going through the motions of signing an oath to be fair and impartial in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump while planning to exonerate the president at the earliest possible chance.
In a column titled, "Is the Oath a Joke?" the editor-at-large for the Bulwark, along with University of Texas professor Jeffrey Tulis, questioned whether GOP lawmakers really believe in all the things they profess to believe in.
Pyrenees glaciers ‘doomed’, experts warn
Glaciers nestled in the lofty crags of the Pyrenees mountains separating France and Spain could disappear within 30 years as temperatures rise, upending ecosystems while putting local economies at risk, scientists say.
"We can't set a precise date but the Pyrenees glaciers are doomed," Pierre Rene, a glaciologist with the region's Moraine glacier study association, told AFP.
He estimates the end will come by 2050, based on the group's measurements of nine of the 15 glaciers on the French side over the past 18 years.
The United Nations has said the past decade has been the hottest on record and warned that persistent greenhouse gas emissions were expected to push average global temperatures even higher, leading to retreating ice cover, rising sea levels and increasingly extreme weather.