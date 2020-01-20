Lev Parnas has made it nearly impossible for Trump to deny his central role in Ukraine scandal: conservative columnist

In her column for The Washington Post this Sunday, conservative commentator Jennifer Rubin had a lot of positive things to say about indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who recently handed over documents revealing his role in President Trump’s alleged plot to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals.

According to Rubin, questions about Parnas’ credibility are irrelevant — all one needs to do is look to the trove of documents he produced to understand the truth.

Rubin writes that Parnas’ communications show that his actions around the globe were always done with Giuliani’s consent and Trump’s knowledge, and the trove of documents he released send a stark message to the Senate as they gear up for Trump’s impeachment trial: “There’s a lot of evidence out there, so ignore it at your own peril.”

“Thanks to Parnas, it is becoming nearly impossible to deny Trump’s central role in the scheme,” Rubin writes.

