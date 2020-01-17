Lev Parnas has Trump ‘unnerved’: ex-FBI official says the president doesn’t know what he ‘has up his sleeve’

President Donald Trump is “very nervous” about what Lev Parnas may have on him, a former top FBI official suggested on MSNBC on Friday.

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence was interviewed by MSNBC’s Peter Alexander.

The host played clips of Trump denying any relationship with Parnas.

“Well, I don’t know him, I don’t know Lev Parnas, other than I guess I had pictures taken — which I do with thousands of people,” Trump argued. “I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t where he comes from. I can tell you this — I don’t know him. I don’t believe I’ve ever spoken to him. I don’t believe I’ve ever spoken to him.”

“Frank, what’s your take on that?” Alexander asked.

“Well, I’m up to, I think, eight photographs of — seeing eight photographs of Parnas and the president, at least one video of Parnas and the president, but what has my attention, Peter, is this is a variance from the president’s usual approach of ‘I did it, so what?’ or doubling down,” Figliuzzi said.

“Now what we’re seeing the exact opposite, now it’s, ‘I don’t know the guy.’ When someone varies from their usual M.O.., you should pay attention and I think Parnas has him very nervous,” he continued.

“My theory is because Parnas is the guy who can actually say none of this Ukraine stuff was ever about corruption — and by the way, I’m one step away from the president because I’m working for Rudy Giuliani,” he explained. “I think that’s got the president unnerved.”

“And the problem is he really needs to be careful because he doesn’t know how much Parnas has, he doesn’t know what Parnas has up his sleeve,” Figliuzzi noted. “does he have voice mails and videotapes or recordings that he’s saving for later? Maybe for SDNY?”

