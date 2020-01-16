Lev Parnas reveals to Maddow how Trump tried to fire Ambassador Yovanovitch ‘four or five times’ — but failed

Lev Parnas revealed to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that President Donald Trump repeatedly attempted to fire then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch — but failed.

Parnes says Trump tried “four or five times” according to Parnas.

Parnas, who is under federal indictment, described a meeting at Trump Tower — attended by Donald Trump, Jr. — where the president ordered the firing of the ambassador.

The indicted Rudy Giuliani associate says both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-National Security Advisor John Bolton both refused to fire Yovanovitch.

He said, “they couldn’t get it done” and so they started the public smear campaign against the ambassador to make it easier for her to be removed.

Parnas gives an unusual answer for why Trump's team resorted to a smear campaign against Yovanovitch rather than Trump simply firing her: because Trump tried that, only for the State Department to tell him they couldn't do it at the moment. pic.twitter.com/rf8YpPtjbw — The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) January 17, 2020