Quantcast
Connect with us

Lev Parnas reveals to Maddow how Trump tried to fire Ambassador Yovanovitch ‘four or five times’ — but failed

Published

1 min ago

on

Lev Parnas revealed to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that President Donald Trump repeatedly attempted to fire then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch — but failed.

Parnes says Trump tried “four or five times” according to Parnas.

Parnas, who is under federal indictment, described a meeting at Trump Tower — attended by Donald Trump, Jr. — where the president ordered the firing of the ambassador.

ADVERTISEMENT

The indicted Rudy Giuliani associate says both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-National Security Advisor John Bolton both refused to fire Yovanovitch.

He said, “they couldn’t get it done” and so they started the public smear campaign against the ambassador to make it easier for her to be removed.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham joins Devin Nunes in being implicated by Lev Parnas during Maddow interview

Published

7 mins ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

The list of prominent Republicans implicated by Lev Parnas grew on Thursday as MSNBC's Rachel Maddow aired the second half of her exclusive interview.

On Wednesday, Parnas implicated Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA). Plus former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is Trump's private attorney.

On Thursday, Parnas implicated former Energy Secretary Rick Perry. And then Sen. Lindsey Grahm (R-SC) was added to the list.

Graham has been one of Trump's most passionate supporters on Capitol Hill, even though he had basically the exact opposite views on impeachment during Bill Clinton's Senate trial when Graham was an impeachment manager.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Perry latest official implicated by Lev Parnas as Maddow airs Day Two of her blockbuster interview

Published

17 mins ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Eleven US troops had to be medevaced for brain injury after the Iran strike — as Trump was tweeting ‘all is well’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

In the immediate aftermath of the Iranian ballistic missile strike against two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, President Donald Trump took to Twitter assuring the American public that "all is well."

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image