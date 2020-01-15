Lev Parnas says Devin Nunes was ‘involved in getting all this stuff on Biden’

Rep. Devin Nunes was one of the many people Lev Parnas said was linked to President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

“We don’t have too much of a relationship,” Parnas said of Nunes. “We met several times at the Trump Hotel, but our relationship started getting — basically where it expanded was when I was introduced to his aide, Derek Harvey, and the reason why Derek Harvey I was told because Devin Nunes had an ethics — something to do with the Ethics Committee, he couldn’t be in the spotlight. He was kind of shunned a little bit and that he was looking into this Ukraine stuff also, wanted to help out. And they gave me Derek Harvey to deal with.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked if Parnas then briefed Harvey on what was going on in Ukraine, but Parnas said that Harvey “knew about it already.”

“He had a lot of information already,” Parnas said.

Maddow asked if Parnas got the idea that Rudy Giuliani had briefed Nunes, but Parnas said he didn’t think so, because there was a group of people working on opposition research for the campaigns.

Parnas described one of the more shocking moments for him came when he saw Nunes and Harvey sitting in the room for the Intelligence Committee hearing that preceded the impeachment trial.

“I was in shock when I was watching the hearings and when I saw Devin Nunes sitting up there, and then there was a picture where Harvey was in the back sitting. I texted my attorney ‘I can’t believe this is happening,'” he said.

Maddow asked why he was so shocked.

“Because they were involved in getting all this stuff on Biden,” Parnas said.

He went on to say that he set up “several Skype interviews” with people for Havery including a key anti-corruption prosecutor in Ukraine as well as Konstantin Kulik, deputy head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation of the General Prosecutor’s Office in Ukraine.

Kulik is “one of the major guys who had this whole Biden stuff.”

“So, it’s hard to see them lie like that when you know it’s like that,” Parnas said. “It’s scary because you know, he was sitting there and making all these statements and all that when he knew very well that he knew what was going on. He knew what’s happening. He knows who I am.”

Watch the video below: