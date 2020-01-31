Lev Parnas to McConnell: I can detail ‘the thousands of micro-steps’ Trump took to get dirt on Bidens

According to national political reporter for NBC News Josh Lederman, Lev Parnas’s lawyer, Joseph Bondy, sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), telling him that his client can offer “extensive details” if allowed to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

According to the letter, as cited by Lederman, Parnas can detail “the thousands of micro-steps he took in connection with this plan” to dig up dirt on the Bidens, according to Lederman.

“If Lev Parnas was called as a witness, he would provide testimony based upon personal knowledge, corroborated by physical evidence including text messages, phone records, documentary evidence, and travel records, which is directly relevant to the President’s impeachment inquiry,” the letter reportedly states.

In a subsequent tweet, Lederman writes that the letter “represents a last-ditch attempt by Parnas to make known what value/information he feels he could provide as he continues to push to be a witness in a trial that almost surely will not have any.”