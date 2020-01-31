Lev Parnas to McConnell: I can detail ‘the thousands of micro-steps’ Trump took to get dirt on Bidens
According to national political reporter for NBC News Josh Lederman, Lev Parnas’s lawyer, Joseph Bondy, sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), telling him that his client can offer “extensive details” if allowed to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
According to the letter, as cited by Lederman, Parnas can detail “the thousands of micro-steps he took in connection with this plan” to dig up dirt on the Bidens, according to Lederman.
BREAKING: Parnas lawyer writes letter to McConnell, basically a proffer, with extensive details on what he'd testify to if allowed.
Says Parnas would detail "the thousands of micro-steps he took in connection with this plan” to gather dirt on the Bidens
H/t @MaddowBlog
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 31, 2020
“If Lev Parnas was called as a witness, he would provide testimony based upon personal knowledge, corroborated by physical evidence including text messages, phone records, documentary evidence, and travel records, which is directly relevant to the President’s impeachment inquiry,” the letter reportedly states.
In a subsequent tweet, Lederman writes that the letter “represents a last-ditch attempt by Parnas to make known what value/information he feels he could provide as he continues to push to be a witness in a trial that almost surely will not have any.”
Bolton may have known about Devin Nunes and that’s why he didn’t want to testify in the House: Ex-Republican Rep.
One of the strange comments from former national security adviser John Bolton was that he was willing to testify before the Senate but not the House. Democrats had no knowledge or expectations of what Bolton would say, though his story is now being slowly leaked from excerpts of his manuscript. It prompted speculation from former Florida Republican Rep. David Jolly during an MSNBC discussion Friday.
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace explained that she thought the House managers did an exceptional job, but who disgraced the Republicans was Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).
"I mean, is it possible that John Bolton just didn't want to sit in front of Devin Nunes, who may be another thug, another Lev Parnas figure in the entire smear campaign?" Wallace asked.
Rudy Giuliani goes nuts on ‘BACKSTABBER’ and ‘LIAR’ John Bolton in latest crazed tweet
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Friday delivered an angry tweet attacking former Trump national security adviser John Bolton after an explosive new report claimed that the president had ordered Bolton to push the Ukrainian government to help Giuliani dig up dirt on his political opponents.
In his tweet, a bitter Giuliani bemoaned the fact that he and Bolton used to be friends before Bolton supposedly betrayed him.
"I considered John Bolton a friend," the former New York mayor wrote. "During my investigation, uncovering massive Democrat corruption in Ukraine, he never “complained” to me. Now he says he did to Pompeo. If he did, he’s a BACKSTABBER. If he didn’t he’s a LIAR."