Lev Parnas will march to the Capitol on Wednesday to ‘watch the trial and speak out for witnesses’: attorney

There will be extra excitement at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday as indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is expected to attempt to attend the trial.

Parnas’s attorney, Joseph Bondy, asked for people to join them as they walk the half-a-mile from Union Station to the Capitol.

“Join Lev Parnas and the legal team tomorrow at 11:15 am, as we walk from Union Station to the Capitol, to watch the trial and speak out for witnesses and evidence,” Bondy posted on Twitter.

Bondy has been pushing a “Let Lev Speak” message on Twitter.

Join Lev Parnas and the legal team tomorrow at 11:15 am, as we walk from Union Station to the Capitol, to watch the trial and speak out for witnesses and evidence. #TrialsHaveWitnesses #AmericansWantWitnesses #LetLevSpeak #LetBoltonTestify #LevRemembers https://t.co/aarsX7Mil7 — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 29, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Bondy had received tickets to view the trial from the gallery from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

However, it is unknown whether Parnas will be allowed to view the trial.

Senate rules bar electronic devices and Lev Parnas wears an ankle monitor as part of his bail agreement with prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

One of Trump’s defense attorneys, former Florida AG Pam Bondi, has been pictured with Parnas.

Bondy has been pushing individual senators to let Parnas testify.

We are calling senators out one by one, @SenatorCollins, to say that #AmericansWantWitnesses, #TrialsHaveWitnesses, and we are relying upon your strength and integrity to vote to hear the witnesses, and learn the truth. (202) 224-2523. #LevRemembers #LetLevSpeak #LetBoltonTestify pic.twitter.com/SjFLTxFOEe — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 29, 2020

Unfortunately, in politics, honesty is such a lonely word, @SenCoryGardner, and mostly what we need from you. (202) 224-5941. #TrialsHaveWitnesses. Vote for your state and our nation. Let the truth be told, under oath. It’s your duty, and your legacy. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/SisEiYeHa7 — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 26, 2020

You are duty bound to lead the @GOPSenate with honesty, compassion & American values, @senatemajldr. #TrialsHaveWitnesses. Vote with integrity & honor for our children, elders, #Veterans & our nation’s posterity. Love your country more than your party. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/O3Vmn4kdRZ — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 26, 2020