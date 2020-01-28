Lev Parnas will march to the Capitol on Wednesday to ‘watch the trial and speak out for witnesses’: attorney
There will be extra excitement at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday as indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is expected to attempt to attend the trial.
Parnas’s attorney, Joseph Bondy, asked for people to join them as they walk the half-a-mile from Union Station to the Capitol.
“Join Lev Parnas and the legal team tomorrow at 11:15 am, as we walk from Union Station to the Capitol, to watch the trial and speak out for witnesses and evidence,” Bondy posted on Twitter.
Bondy has been pushing a “Let Lev Speak” message on Twitter.
Join Lev Parnas and the legal team tomorrow at 11:15 am, as we walk from Union Station to the Capitol, to watch the trial and speak out for witnesses and evidence. #TrialsHaveWitnesses #AmericansWantWitnesses #LetLevSpeak #LetBoltonTestify #LevRemembers https://t.co/aarsX7Mil7
— Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 29, 2020
Earlier on Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Bondy had received tickets to view the trial from the gallery from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
However, it is unknown whether Parnas will be allowed to view the trial.
Senate rules bar electronic devices and Lev Parnas wears an ankle monitor as part of his bail agreement with prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.
One of Trump’s defense attorneys, former Florida AG Pam Bondi, has been pictured with Parnas.
This @PamBondi, with Lev Parnas? https://t.co/OXj9J9012H pic.twitter.com/Wuqfmlomsk
— Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 28, 2020
Bondy has been pushing individual senators to let Parnas testify.
