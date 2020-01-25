Lev Parnas’s attorney hilariously trolls Mitch McConnell in bid for witnesses during impeachment trial

The attorney for Lev Parnas trolled Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Saturday in a bid for a “fair” impeachment trial.

Attorney Joseph Bondy posted to Twitter a video mashing together the audio of Trump meeting with Parnas and Igor Fruman along with the music from Rick Astley’s 1987 song “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Posting the song as an online prank, known as rickrolling, dates back to at least 2007.

Included with the video was a message to McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC). Bondy urged the two to “vote with integrity and conscience.”

“Call the witnesses. Hear the evidence. Have a fair trial,” he urged.

Here’s a mix of .@realDonaldTrump and Lev Parnas, discussing Ukraine over dinner, and Rick Astley, #NeverGonnaGiveYouUp. Calling on @senatemajldr @LindseyGrahamSC @GOP to vote with integrity and conscience. Call the witnesses. Hear the evidence. Have a fair trial. #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/EmArvoujgB — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 25, 2020