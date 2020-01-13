Quantcast
Lev Parnas’s attorney releases hilarious video of his client with Republicans — to urge impeachment witnesses

Published

47 mins ago

on

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, is doing all he can in his quest to testify to Congress about his role in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

On Monday, Parnas’s defense team turned over more evidence to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

On Monday evening, his attorney posted a video on Twitter to further his demand to “Let Lev Speak.”

The video shows Parnas sitting in the House Rules Committee when it was chaired by former Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX). Parnas was holding a gavel.

It also features a picture of Parnas giving a thumbs-up gesture while standing next to Trump, Parnas and Giuliani in tuxedos, and name placards showing Trump sitting next to Parnas.

Another shows Parnas giving two thumbs up while wearing “Sessions” sports jersey with the number of the former congressman’s congressional district.

The video is set to the music of the 1990 song “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

“Stop, hammer time. Go with the flow, in a spin, if you can’t move to this, then you probably are dead,” Hammer sang.

“So wave, your hands in the air, bust through the moves, run your fingers through your hair,” he continued. “This is it, for a winner, dance to this and you’re gonna get thinner.”

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
