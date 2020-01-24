Quantcast
Connect with us

Lev Parnas’s lawyer declared ‘open war’ on AG Bill Barr during Maddow interview: attorney

Published

1 min ago

on

The attorney for Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas appears to be using a novel legal strategy, attorney Luppe Luppen explained on Friday.

Joseph Bondy, the attorney for Parnas, was interviewed Friday evening by Rachel Maddow, following the day’s end of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Luppen, who offers legal analysis on his popular @nycsouthpaw Twitter account, came to a conclusion that seemed to surprise him after watching the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never seen a lawyer sit on a cable panel show and make that much news,” Luppen wrote.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz had a question for Luppen.

“What is the ultimate strategy here?” Prokupecz asked. “It’s clear from his interview SDNY has no interest in him. He is suggesting Fruman behind the smear campaign against Yovanovitch. I can’t see SDNY being happy with any of this.”

“I feel foolish saying it, but it seems like he’s trying to change the leadership of the Justice Department,” Luppen replied.

“Barr shouldn’t be his main concern here,” Prokupecz replied. “He should be more concerned with the career public corruption prosecutors and the tenacious public corruption FBI team in NY investigating the case.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I agree, but so far he’s filed a request for Barr’s recusal, orchestrated a media campaign insinuating some dark ‘conflict’ is keeping SDNY from coming to the table with him, contributed evidence to the impeachment, and openly talked about a downward departure for helping congress,” Luppen noted.

“I don’t know what else it adds up to if not basically an open war on Barr and his boss. But again, I feel a bit foolish saying so,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democratic prosecutors wrap up case against Trump

Published

27 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Democratic prosecutors on Friday wrapped up three days of arguments for seeking Donald Trump's removal from office, as the US president's lawyers prepared to take their turn presenting his defense in the Senate's historic impeachment trial.

For a final eight-hour stretch, the 100 senators listened as Democrats argued that Trump abused the power of the presidency in pressuring Ukraine to launch investigations that would help him politically and then sought to block efforts by Congress to investigate.

Democrats said they had met the burden of proof as they warned Republicans that Trump would remain a grave danger to the nation if left in office.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Give me a break’: Internet unleashes on ‘snowflakes’ Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski for complaint about Schiff

Published

57 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

CNN's Manu Raju revealed after the Senate adjourned that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) audibly disputed Rep. Adam Schiff's (D-CA) quotation of a CBS News report threatening senators.

"She shook her head and said, 'No they didn't. No, that's not true,'" Raju reported.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Jim Risch (R-ID) Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John Barrasso also said that the report was false.

https://twitter.com/GriffinConnolly/status/1220891285910892544

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maddow breaks down the evidence against Mike Pompeo: ‘How is he still Secretary of State?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow was shocked that Mike Pompeo remains Secretary of State despite all of the damning evidence that has emerged about his role in the Ukraine scandal for which President Donald Trump was impeached.

"Remember there's this thing with this guy Dmytro Firtash? So this Ukrainian oligarch who is charged with serious bribery charges in the United States, he's fighting extradition -- all the money in the world, the Kremlin's man in Ukraine, the prosecutors say he's an upper-echelon associate of Russian organized crimes," Maddow noted. "What is he doing in this story anyway?"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image