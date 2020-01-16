Lindsey Graham joins Devin Nunes in being implicated by Lev Parnas during Maddow interview

The list of prominent Republicans implicated by Lev Parnas grew on Thursday as MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow aired the second half of her exclusive interview.

On Wednesday, Parnas implicated Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA). Plus former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is Trump’s private attorney.

On Thursday, Parnas implicated former Energy Secretary Rick Perry. And then Sen. Lindsey Grahm (R-SC) was added to the list.

Graham has been one of Trump’s most passionate supporters on Capitol Hill, even though he had basically the exact opposite views on impeachment during Bill Clinton’s Senate trial when Graham was an impeachment manager.

Watch:

According to Parnas, Trump personally got involved in trying to get a visa for Viktor Shokin to come to the U.S. and brief Giuliani, Barr, and Lindsey Graham—despite the U.S. government's official position that Shokin shouldn't be allowed a visa because of his corruption. pic.twitter.com/JejTwY79I6 — The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) January 17, 2020