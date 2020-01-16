Quantcast
Lindsey Graham joins Devin Nunes in being implicated by Lev Parnas during Maddow interview

The list of prominent Republicans implicated by Lev Parnas grew on Thursday as MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow aired the second half of her exclusive interview.

On Wednesday, Parnas implicated Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA). Plus former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is Trump’s private attorney.

On Thursday, Parnas implicated former Energy Secretary Rick Perry. And then Sen. Lindsey Grahm (R-SC) was added to the list.

Graham has been one of Trump’s most passionate supporters on Capitol Hill, even though he had basically the exact opposite views on impeachment during Bill Clinton’s Senate trial when Graham was an impeachment manager.

Watch:

Rick Perry latest official implicated by Lev Parnas as Maddow airs Day Two of her blockbuster interview

January 16, 2020

Eleven US troops had to be medevaced for brain injury after the Iran strike — as Trump was tweeting ‘all is well’

January 16, 2020

In the immediate aftermath of the Iranian ballistic missile strike against two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, President Donald Trump took to Twitter assuring the American public that "all is well."

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

These 6 GOP senators have negative approval ratings — threatening Republican control in 2020

January 16, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may not be in control of the body following the 2020 elections. In fact, he might not even be a senator.

On Thursday, Morning Consult released a new poll on all 100 senators, based on 494,899 interviews with voters. The survey had some major red flags for Republicans hoping to hold control of the chamber in 2020.

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is putting enormous pressure on vulnerable Republicans, Morning Consult's Eli Yokley explained.

