Lindsey Graham trashes Rand Paul and Mike Lee for criticizing Trump’s Iran briefing: ‘You’re empowering the enemy’
On Wednesday, following intense criticism of the intelligence briefing on the Iran strike by Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shot back at them ferociously when asked about their concerns by CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju — and accused them of “empowering the enemy.”
“I think they’re overreacting,” he said. “I’m going to let people know … to play this game with the War Powers Act, which I believe is unconstitutional, is that whether you mean to or not, you’re empowering the enemy.”
Watch below:
Just asked Graham about the criticism from Paul and Lee over Iran briefing. "I think they're overreacting. I'm going to let people know ..to play this game with the war powers act, which I think is unconstitutional, is that whether you mean to or not, you're empowering the enemy"
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 8, 2020

