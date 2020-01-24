LISTEN: ‘Take her out’ tape released an hour after House ended opening arguments in Trump’s impeachment trial

Late on Friday night, ABC News released an audio recording reportedly documenting President Donald Trump ordering associates to “take out” then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

“A recording obtained by ABC News appears to capture President Donald Trump telling associates he wanted the then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired while speaking at a small gathering that included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — two former business associates of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who have since been indicted in New York,” ABC News reported.

“The recording appears to contradict statements by Trump and support the narrative that has been offered by Parnas during broadcast interviews in recent days. Sources familiar with the recording said the recording was made during an intimate April 30, 2018, dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.,” the network said.

On the tape, there is a voice that appears to be Trump.

“Get rid of her!” the voice says “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”

Listen: